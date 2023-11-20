‘I was completely fangirling’: Which islander did Kyra Green obsess over upon entering the ‘Love Island Games’ villa?

Premiering on November 1, Love Island Games has been airing Sundays through Fridays on Peacock, bringing together fan-favorite islanders from international iterations of the show we know and love — Love Island.

The beloved competition series is unlike anything fans of the franchise have seen before, giving former contestants “a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

With familiar faces like Justine Ndiba, Cely Vazquez, Imani Wheeler, and more hitting the villa for a second time, as well as hot new bombshells like Courtney Boerner, Zeta Morrison, Deb Chubb, and more arriving every few episodes, the show is truly a must-see for anyone who enjoys some healthy competition.

One of the most notable arrivals of the inaugural season of Love Island Games was Kyra Green of Love Island: USA, who made a splash as soon as she entered the villa (no pun intended). She arrived on day 5, instantaneously hit it off with Megan Barton-Hanson of Love Island: UK, and then left on day 11 after falling short in a challenge — her journey was anything but ordinary!

Given that Love Island Games brings together individuals from the American, Australian, and British versions of the beloved competition series, Kyra found herself “completely fangirling” over a contestant from across the pond as soon as she entered the villa, revealing to The Messenger who said individual is.

Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

Screengrab via Peacock

According to Kyra, Megan Barton-Hanson of Love Island: UK completely swept her off of her feet — an individual who she coupled up with shortly after her arrival on day 5.

“I had seen Megan’s season and I was completely fangirling,” Green shared with The Messenger at a Love Island Games watch party in Los Angeles, before diving into why she was so stunned to cross paths with her in the villa.

“She was honestly so beautiful. She had this mystery to her but she was also just a woman. She was sure of herself. That’s something that I’m always so attracted to. I bring a lot of energy and sometimes people get intimidated and she just met me with that same energy and that’s all really good. I was intrigued,” Kyra continued passionately.

Arriving on day two, Megan explored a connection with both Steph Blackos of Love Island: France and Callum Hole of Love Island: Australia to begin her journey on Love Island Games, but things took a turn when Kyra entered the villa.

As mentioned, Kyra was “completely fangirling” over Megan, ultimately causing a bit of romance to blossom between the pair. Kyra chose to couple up with Megan during the re-coupling ceremony that was to follow shortly after her arrival, sharing with the contestants (as well as viewers back home), “I want to couple up with this person because, coming into the villa, I feel like right off the bat, I kinda had a genuine connection with them. It was just easy to talk to them and felt like something I could see over time turning maybe into something.”

Screengrab via Peacock

While things seemed to be smooth sailing between the duo, things took a turn when Megan’s ex-boyfriend (Eyal Booker of Love Island: UK) entered the villa, causing her head to turn once again. In a lovey-dovey conversation with Eyal, Megan admitted that she wanted to kiss him up in the “Soul Ties” section of the villa, where she was ultimately rejected — yikes!

Naturally, Kyra was extremely hurt when she found out about the flirtatiousness that occurred between Megan and Eyal, however, this drama was rather short-lived, as Megan abruptly left the villa due to medical reasons (with no real explanation or goodbye).

With Kyra being eliminated just days after Megan’s untimely exit, the duo reconnected with one another outside of the villa, giving the Kyra the closure that she needed once and for all, ultimately spilling all of the tea in the same interview.

“We fought and then immediately after the argument got heated, she got sick and had to leave the villa,” Kyra reflected.

Despite chatting on the phone with one another post-filming, she admitted, “I just want to have a sit-down conversation about what exactly happened, and no way do I have animosity towards her at all. I think she’s a beautiful person. I just think maybe we were in there for different reasons. That’s all that I can say.”

While both Kyra Green and Megan Barton-Hanson have been greatly missed in the villa since their respective departures, fans of the Love Island franchise can catch new episodes of Love Island Games Sundays through Fridays on Peacock to see how the rest of the inaugural season unfolds — the finale is right around the corner!