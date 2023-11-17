Are Kyra Green and Megan Barton-Hanson on good terms after ‘Love Island Games’ drama? The lovers to enemies, explained

Premiering on November 1, Love Island Games has been airing Sundays through Fridays on Peacock, bringing together fan-favorite islanders from the British, Australian, and American versions of Love Island for a high-stakes competition that is unlike anything fans of the franchise have seen before. With familiar faces like Justine Ndiba, Cely Vazquez, Imani Wheeler hitting the villa for a second time, we simply cannot get enough!

According to the network, Love Island Games gives former contestants “a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games. In this cheeky new iteration, romance will meet reality as fan-favorite islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns like never before.”

With hot new bombshells arriving every few episodes, from Courtney Boerner to Zeta Morrison to Deb Chubb and beyond, two women made a splash as soon as they entered the villa (no pun intended) — Megan Barton-Hanson of Love Island: UK, and Kyra Green of Love Island: USA.

Arriving on day two, Megan explored a connection with both Steph Blackos of Love Island: France and Callum Hole of Love Island: Australia to begin her journey on Love Island Games — that is, until Kyra entered the villa on day five and turned her head.

The duo instantaneously formed a connection with one another, with Kyra choosing to couple up with Megan during the re-coupling ceremony that was to follow shortly after her arrival. “I want to couple up with this person because, coming into the villa, I feel like right off the bat, I kinda had a genuine connection with them. It was just easy to talk to them and felt like something I could see over time turning maybe into something,” she gushed.

While things seemed to be smooth sailing between Megan and Kyra, things took a turn when Megan’s ex-boyfriend, Eyal Booker of Love Island: UK, entered the villa, causing her head to turn for the second time.

Hinting that she wanted to rekindle their romance while spending time together up in the “Soul Ties” section of the villa, Kyra was extremely hurt when she found out about the flirtatiousness that occurred between Megan and Eyal, however, this drama was rather short-lived, due to Megan’s untimely departure.

Megan abruptly left the villa due to medical reasons (with no real explanation or goodbye), leaving Kyra both single and confused, with no real closure between them. Coupling up with Carrington Rodriguez of Love Island: USA after her partner’s untimely exit, Kyra and Carrington had a poor performance in the iconic “Heart Rate Challenge,” causing them to dumped from the villa shortly after Megan.

Once both Megan and Kyra were out of the villa, the duo reconnected with one another, giving the Kyra the closure that she needed. Keep scrolling to see what the Love Island: USA alum had to say about her relationship with Megan in an exclusive interview with PopCulture…

According to Kyra, things between her and Megan are “way better” now that they have gotten the chance to talk things out with one another post-filming. “Once I got out of the villa, she DMed me, we talked, we caught up, and it was hard because it was like we never were able to resolve what happened in the game and talk about it,” she explained in said interview.

Overall, Kyra was mostly hurt by Megan’s lack of loyalty during their time on Love Island Games, likely due to the fact that the former was far more serious about their relationship than the latter.

“It was the communication thing, and I was very clearly going in there to pursue something romantically, and I was very open about that… If you wanted to play games or you want to do whatever, you could have just said that,” Kyra dished.

Even though their connection did not pan out the way she would have liked, Kyra does not have any bad blood with Megan; however, it is safe to say that the pair will not pursue a romantic relationship with one another anytime soon.

“We weren’t coupled up long enough and we weren’t in a committed relationship to be like, ‘Oh, I hate you. I’m not going to talk to you or have bad blood in the outside world,'” Kyra revealed.

While both Kyra Green and Megan Barton-Hanson have been greatly missed in the villa since their respective departures, fans of the Love Island franchise can catch new episodes of Love Island Games Sundays through Fridays on Peacock to see how the rest of the inaugural season unfolds — with six new bombshells entering the villa, things are starting to get crazy!