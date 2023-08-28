‘I was set up’: ‘Love Island’ star Ouzy See opens up about Kady McDermott split

Love Island star Ouzy See is breaking his silence on his split from Kady McDermott, weeks after McDermott hinted that he may have been unfaithful to her after they left the villa together.

The two-time Love Island star explained in an Instagram Story on Aug. 8 that they broke up because of See’s “behavior and actions” and said even though they weren’t “official” in their “relationship status,” she didn’t want to start their relationship like that. “I know he is remorseful, but unfortunately, actions have consequences,” McDermott wrote at the time. See acknowledged in an Instagram Story of his own that their relationship ended because of his own actions, though neither party provided more details.

In an exclusive interview with MailOnline on Aug. 28, the Casa Amor bombshell gave more details about what led to their split. He confirmed that there was another woman involved but denied cheating on McDermott and instead claimed that he was “set up.” He told the publication, “I just want to clear it up, I was in the wrong. I can understand why Kady was upset, the girl set me up, she came to the hotel and I had never done anything with her.”

“I knew the girl before, I knew of her,” he continued. “We’d met like three times as friends, but she messaged me when I was out and about in London. There was no romantic connection though.” He said the girl’s friends posted about their meet-up on social media and acknowledged that it looked bad. “It’s been mad,” he added. “I have no privacy anymore, but I’ve enjoyed [the Love Island experience] and I have no regrets. I was set up a little bit and it’s not all true.”

Despite what went down, See has no hard feelings about his split from McDermott and said he’s moved on and is “happy now.” He explained that nothing that happened was McDermott’s fault and that his Love Island co-star is an “amazing girl.” He shared that the two had a great time in the villa and when they came out, they weren’t exclusive yet and hadn’t even gone on a first date. “Things were going in the right direction and going well but when we came out of the villa, things were so different,” he continued, and acknowledged that he “kind of ruined it” with his actions.

Although both Love Island stars are single, McDermott has already confirmed that she won’t be appearing on Love Island Games, an all-star season that will premiere on Peacock on Nov. 1. She previously revealed that she was invited to film the show but wanted to take a break from filming on the heels of her summer 2023 Love Island appearance.