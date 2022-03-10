Ian Bohen says ‘Superman and Lois’ twist was ‘Teen Wolf’ payback

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Superman and Lois episode 2×07.

Superman and Lois season two has been a big treat for Teen Wolf fans as it has seen Tyler Hoechlin reunite with former co-star Ian Bohen. And just like on the iconic MTV supernatural show, Hoechlin and Bohen are once again playing enemies. Bohen, who used to play evil Uncle Peter to Hoechlin’s Derek Hale, portrays Lt. Mitch Anderson on the DC TV series, the new head of the Department of Defense with a distrust for the Man of Steel.

The animosity between the pair reached a peak in this week episode of S&L, titled “Anti Hero”, as Anderson went rogue in his mission to apprehend Bizarro (also Hoechlin), Superman’s twisted doppelganger from another dimension. Anderson ‘roided himself up on X-Kryptonite and used his new superpowers to brutally execute Bizarro.

Having the army man murder the iconic comic book foe was a huge twist, but it also settled an old score between Hoechlin and Bohen from their Teen Wolf days. While speaking to TV Line, Bohen recalled that Hoechlin got to kill him on-screen back in TW season one so he thinks it’s only right that he got to do the same on S&L.

“At the end of Season 1 of Teen Wolf, Tyler slashed my throat and killed me,” Bohen explained “So now we’re back to being even, and we’ll see what happens next.”

With Anderson now being hunted down by the DoD himself, the vengeful solder was revealed to have teamed up with creepy cult leader Ally Allston (Yellowstone‘s Rya Kihlstedt) in the episode’s final moments. As Ally has already taken over Bizarro-World, and has designs on Earth, this partnership in crime can only spell doom for Clark Kent and his family. Former Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Elizabeth Henstridge — who directed this episode — sure was right when she promised this would be one shocking chapter of the show.

Superman & Lois season two continues Tuesdays on The CW.