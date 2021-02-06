Ian McKellen And Michael Fassbender Were Reportedly Approached For WandaVision

Every Friday, WandaVision answers several questions from previous weeks, only to present many more by the time it fades to black, and “On a Very Special Episode…” was no exception. Viewers that had managed to avoid spoilers and leaked footage were forced to pick their jaws back up from the floor when Evan Peters showed up as Pietro Maximoff, Fox’s Quicksilver from the X-Men franchise.

As shocking as it was, it still made perfect sense within the context of WestView. Wanda had already told the twins that she can’t bring people back from the dead, which also neatly explains why the synthezoid Vision is seemingly alive and well, and even Darcy Lewis winked to the audience by exclaiming that she couldn’t believe Pietro had been recast in the fictional narrative inside the town.

The multiverse has officially been blown open, then, and the arrival of an alternate Quicksilver only deepens the mystery. Wanda herself looked shocked that a version of her dead brother had shown up on the scene, too, which could indicate that she’s not entirely in control of what’s happening. Not only that, but it also paves the way for a potential Magneto appearance.

Erik Lensherr might not be Wanda’s father in Marvel Cinematic Universe canon, but he is in the timeline from which Peters’ Pietro appeared, and tipster Mikey Sutton is claiming that both Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender were approached by the WandaVision team. While there’s no confirmation yet that either of them agreed to show up, it would be a massive payoff for longtime fans of both comic book franchises, as well as a further signal that literally anything is possible with the multiverse in play, if at least one of them did.