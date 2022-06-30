The Book of Boba Fett was a fun ride through Tatooine’s underworld. Though the show was by no means perfect: the flashbacks to Boba’s time with the Tuskens were cool, everything featuring Din Djarin rocked, and the Rancor-rampage finale delivered the goods.

The show ended with Fett gaining the respect of Mos Espa, cementing his place as the local daimyo and replacement for Jabba the Hutt. There’s still a lot of room left in the Star Wars timeline to fill afterward, so fans have been calling for a second season that addresses some issues with the first, and one has a killer idea for a premise.

Poster Ezra-the-Badnik correctly identifies that one of the big problems with the first season is that despite being a crime lord, Fett doesn’t actually commit any crimes. The furthest he goes is offering a protection racket, though refuses to rip off the villagers or trade in spice and slaves. So, what industry could a budding Tatooine crimelord make his own?

Podracing! We know from The Phantom Menace that Tatooine has a long history with the sport, though the rise of the Empire put a stop to all races. What better way to curry favor amongst the people by reviving these deadly but thrilling races and skimming a little off the top? Star Wars lore seems to be that the New Republic disapproves of podracing, but that simply sounds like a recipe for conflict.

Granted, The Book of Boba Fett contained some truly dreadful chase sequences, but cranking up the ante and going full Speed Racer would make for some extremely fun television.

The only downside to this idea is that if it doesn’t happen, we’ll be crushed. The podracing sequence in The Phantom Menace remains one of the best action sequences in Star Wars, and anything that tapped into that would be an incredible watch.

Dave Filoni, make it happen.

The Book of Boba Fett is available to stream on Disney Plus.