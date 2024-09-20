If you’ve ever wondered how much the ‘Abbott Elementary’ cast members make per episode… just, wow

It’s not possible to dislike Abbott Elementary. Quinta Brunson’s brainchild is smart, uplifting, relatable, uproariously funny, and always a great idea, whether you’ve seen every episode or are starting from the beginning because a friend said you had to check it out (and they were right). Along with quoting the funniest lines (“Sweet Baby Jesus and the grown one, too!”) and feeling all the feels in each episode, fans will want to know what the stars are earning to play these endearing characters.

Abbott Elementary, is also a compelling and intelligent mockumentary-style sitcom, premiered on ABC in 2021, and it’s been winning awards (though not as many as it should) and high ratings ever since. So, as it’s almost time to watch Abbott Elementary season 4, maybe wearing stylish outfits inspired by our favorite characters, let’s get ready to be amazed at the salaries of the sitcom’s cast members!

How much do the Abbott Elementary actors earn for each episode?

In Sept. 2024, Deadline reported that the Abbott Elementary cast members are now earning more money than ever. They have been given raises, which is awesome news considering how amazing they are as their smart, kind, and dedicated characters. Now, if only actual teachers were paid what they’re worth.

So, what are their salaries now that the beloved sitcom is in its fourth season? William Stanford Davis (as irrepressible custodian Mr. Johnson) is now making $100,000 for each episode. Chris Perfetti (as the ever-well-meaning Jacob Hill), Lisa Ann Walter (as the feisty, sharp-tongued Melissa Schemmenti), and Janelle James (as Principal/“influencer” Ava Coleman), are each making $200,000. Tyler James Williams (as the level-headed, garden-loving Gregory Eddie) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (as beloved school matriarch Barbara Howard) are being paid $250,000.

Quinta Brunson, who not only plays Janine Teagues, but also created the show and is an executive producer, is making the most out of all the cast members: between $350,000 and $400,000 for every episode.

So, let’s do some Math (admittedly not my strong suit, but hey, I’m a writer!). If Brunson makes $350,000 for 22 Abbott Elementary season 4 episodes, she’s going to make $7.7 million per season. Whoa!

It’s worth nothing that while the wonderful cast of Abbott Elementary is raking it in (and, again, it’s well-deserved), their characters likely aren’t earning anything even close to their salaries. As is often the case, how much you earn as a teacher is different, based on where you live. According to The Progress News, you could earn $45,300 or $85,000. But it might pay (literally) to live in Pennsylvania. Business.org shared a study in 2022 that if you’re located in that state (the same one where Abbot Elementary is set), you might have earned $71,281 for the 2020/2021 school year. But if you live and teach in New York, you made over $87,000 that same year. These aren’t terrible salaries at all, but they definitely aren’t more than $7 million.

It’s a different story in other places, though. According to The Hill, if you live in Missouri, Mississippi, South Dakota, and Florida, your salary will only be around $53,000.

Brunson is, of course, aware of the low salaries that some teachers are paid. When she hosted Saturday Night Live in 2023, she said, “Remember how important teachers are, acknowledge the work they do every day, and for the love of god, pay them the money they deserve.”

Many people remember at least one kind teacher who made a huge impression on them, whether they noticed that you were a particularly strong writer, or wanted to encourage your love of history or science. My third grade teacher used to always say “go the extra mile,” which might sound corny, but has stayed with me ever since. All the amazing teachers out there need to get raises, just like the cast of Abbott Elementary. And while that might be out of our control, at least it’s possible to escape into the fictional world of this school, and appreciate these special characters.

