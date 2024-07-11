Image Credit: Disney
Quinta Brunson as Janine Teagues, Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti, and Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard on 'Abbott Elementary'.
Image via ABC
Is there an ‘Abbott Elementary’ season 4 release date?

Not long now until my comfort show comes back to me.
Francisca Tinoco
Francisca Tinoco
Published: Jul 11, 2024 01:25 pm

Across three wonderfully funny seasons, Abbott Elementary has tentatively won a place among sitcom royalty. With season 4 fast approaching, it’s time to judge whether it can withstand the test of time.

Winner of four Primetime Emmys for writing, casting, and acting, the ABC workplace comedy series follows a group of elementary teachers working in a Philadelphia public school. Through all the typical trials, tribulations, and love affairs of a good sitcom, the show has also won praise for shining a light on various obstacles the vital teaching profession faces in America on a daily basis.

Lead actress and Buzzfeed alum Quinta Brunson is responsible for coming up with the concept for Abbott Elementary and serves as a head writer and executive producer. She’s joined by a fantastic supporting cast composed of Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter, Chris Perfetti, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and William Stanford Davis.

When is season 4 of Abbott Elementary coming out?

The cast of 'Abbott Elementary'.
Image via ABC

ABC announced its fall premiere dates on Wednesday, July 10, among which was season 4 of Abbott Elementary. The award-winning mockumentary sitcom is picking back up on October 9, presumably airing one episode per week as it did with previous seasons.

We’re all eager to find out where Janine and Gregory’s relationship is headed after that show-stopping season 3 finale kiss. Brunson told The Wrap that the show’s writer’s room for season 4 would kick into gear in early June, with filming expected to resume in August. After a shortened season due to the Hollywood strikes of the summer of 2023, the crew is back to having 22 episodes to stretch their muscles and enjoy their fourth school year. The showrunner promises more holiday-themed episodes, including Christmas and Halloween.

All three seasons of Abbott Elementary can be streamed on Hulu, with Max offering the first two, as well.

