Where to watch all the 2024 Emmy-winning shows

We've been blessed with a year of excellent television, and here's where to watch the very best of the small screen

Succession and The Bear may have swept up at the 75th Emmy Awards, but a number of other shows earned much-deserved statuettes.

Recommended Videos

The HBO series about the dysfunctional billionaire Roy family added six wins to its already impressive Emmy haul last night, but their 2024 tally was matched by the FX show about a superstar chef who returns to his family-owned restaurant after his brother’s suicide. They were followed closely by Ali Wong’s Beef, which was honored five times. The White Lotus and Last Week Tonight with John Oliver added to HBO’s overall plunder, continuing their dominance of the event.

Competition was incredibly tough this year, and some truly outstanding shows like The Last of Us and Wednesday went home empty handed. Better Call Saul continued its streak of raking in the nominations without winning anything, much to the chagrin of its devoted fanbase. And there was some big news for Sir Elton John, who secured the final letter of his EGOT thanks to Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium.

If you’re keen to catch up on all this excellent television but don’t know where to start, you can find out where to watch all the Emmy 2024 winning shows below!

2024 Emmy comedy series winners

Image via FX/Hulu

The Bear: this fast-paced, addictive series about a high-end chef who returns to run his family’s restaurant has been renewed for a third season, and we’re thankful for it. It can be found on Hulu in the U.S., and Disney Plus in the U.K.

Abbott Elementary: writer, creator, and lead actress Quinta Brunson won the Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series award for her performance in this heartwarming show about a group of dedicated teachers in an underfunded, inner-city school. U.S. viewers can find it on ABC, Hulu, fuboTV, and DirectTV. U.K. viewers will find both seasons on Disney Plus.

Drama series winners

Image via HBO

Succession: Jeremy Strong may have played the eldest boy in the Roy clan (if we ignore Connor, which we always do), but it’s Kieran Culkin who has been picking up the best actor awards for his turn as younger sibling Roman. You can watch the Shakespearean power struggle on Max in the States, or Sky/NowTV in the U.K.

White Lotus: Jennifer Coolidge was her usual iconic self in season 2 of this HBO anthology series set around a chain of luxury hotels, and was rightfully rewarded for it. You can watch it on Max in America, and Sky or NowTV in the U.K.

Limited or anthology series winners

Image via Netflix

Beef: most of the time when viewers talk about chemistry, it’s in a romantic context. In this hilarious limited series about a road rage incident that escalates into a life-changing feud, Ali Wong and Steven Yeun manage to show the other side of the coin, and the enemies are as compelling to watch as any other on-screen pair. You can find it on Netflix.

Black Bird: this mini-series about a convict who is offered the chance at freedom if he can elicit a confession from another prisoner is tense, bingeable, and full of great performances. All episodes can be found on Apple TV Plus.

Reality competition winners

Photo via Paramount Plus

RuPaul’s Drag Race: the long-running and much beloved drag reality television show sashayed away with an award at the 75th Emmys. You can watch it in all its lip-syncing glory on MTV if you have cable (it moved from VH1 a few years prior). If you want to stream it, it’s on Philo, DirectTV, and fuboTV. In the U.K., it’s available to stream on Netflix too.

Talk series winners

Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah: South African born Noah has announced his departure from this beloved talk show, but he went out with a much-deserved Emmy win. You can find episodes on Comedy Central in the U.S., and Apple TV Plus in the U.K. It’s also available to purchase episode-by-episode on Prime Video.

Scripted variety series winners

Image via HBO

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver: the British funnyman added to HBO’s sweep of the 75th Emmy Awards with yet another statuette to add to the show’s burgeoning collection. You can watch the show on Max in the U.S. and NowTV/Sky in Britain.

Variety special (live) winners

Image via Leon Neal/Getty Images