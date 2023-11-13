When and where does ‘Last Week Tonight with John Oliver’ air?

After a lengthy hiatus, Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is airing weekly episodes again. The comedian and his crew took a temporary break during the WGA and Sag-Aftra strikes in solidarity with the show’s writers and collaborators.

John Oliver and other late night hosts even helped raise funds for their striking colleagues with a self-produced podcast. After more than 150 days of striking, the break is over and Oliver is back in the studio pumping out informative and satirical shows for our amusement.

Where and when does Last Week Tonight air?

John Oliver moved to New York City in 2006 when he got his big break on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart. With four shows a week, Oliver had no choice but to relocate to the Big Apple full-time, and he’s remained in the great state of New York ever since. He left The Daily Show in 2013 and launched Last Week Tonight with John Oliver in 2014 on HBO.

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver airs weekly on Sunday night at 11 pm ET/ 8 pm PT.

The show mixes Oliver’s experience on The Daily Show with, according to the man himself, “stories that are badly told.” With production for Last Week Tonight unfolding over a week when most news comes and goes within 24 hours, much of what a talk show would typically cover had been “picked off that bone” by the time his team could cover on Sunday evenings. In response, Oliver shifted his format to deep dive into one topic weekly while moving through as much of the minutia as possible in shorter segments. The resulting tour de force of information rolled into comedy has been running for almost a decade with no signs of slowing down.

While the segments air on HBO’s streaming platform Max first, they can be found on YouTube the day after airing.