The easiest way to figure out whether or not a rumor pertaining to a James Gunn project is true is by going directly to the source, with the filmmaker and executive happy to pour cold water on any far-fetched whispers that make it to his timeline.

However, on the other side of the coin, radio silence can often be accepted as an indirect confirmation. Should Gunn regularly be bombarded with the same line of inquiry over and over again without acknowledging the scuttlebutt, then people generally infer the information to be true.

The third option – and the rarest by far – is that the Guardians of the Galaxy director simply comes right out and states that internet hearsay is rooted in 100 percent fact. It doesn’t happen all that often, so the person who took to Twitter and urged Gunn to debunk that he was working on an animated Wonder Woman series at DC Studios evidently didn’t get the answer they were expecting.

I’ve been working on trying to get a WW animated series up and running since I’ve been here. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 26, 2023

This isn’t the first time the co-CEO has hinted he’s got plans for Diana Prince in the animated realm – even if her involvement in HBO Max’s live-action prequel series Paradise Lost has yet to be cleared up – but it’s still the most concrete update we’ve gotten yet that plans are actively afoot to position the lasso-wielding superhero as the star of her own 2D series.

With the revamped DCU planning to tie itself together across film, television, animation, and more, the question now turns to whether or not it’ll be Gal Gadot or somebody else both voicing and playing the character.