Inception Star Reportedly Eyed For Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Show

Few animated shows are as universally revered as Avatar: The Last Airbender. If you need proof, look no further than the results of Netflix recently adding it to its platform. What makes this achievement even more impressive is the fact that the show first aired on Nickelodeon in 2005 and has remained relevant ever since.

The series even received a sequel in the form of The Legend of Korra, along with comic book spinoffs, novelizations and video games. It’s quite astounding then that we haven’t gotten a good live-action iteration of the beloved franchise. Good being the operative word here, after the disaster that was M. Night Shyamalan’s movie adaptation. Don’t worry, we’ll speak of it no further.

There is hope, however, in the form of a live-action TV show being developed by Netflix. And according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Percy Jackson series is in the works and that a Justice League Dark show is coming to HBO Max, both of which we know to be true now – the streaming site has their eye on an Inception star for a role.

From what we understand, Ken Watanabe is being eyed for the part of series antagonist Fire Lord Ozai. From The Last Samurai to the aforementioned Inception and more recently, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the actor has been cast in numerous high-profile blockbusters over the years and would certainly be a good fit for the role. Of course, he’s presumably just one name being looked at and there’s no telling if he’ll end up signing on, but it certainly seems like Netflix is aiming high.

Whoever ends up being cast though, the production team definitely have their work cut out for them, as you’d be hard pressed to find a more devoted group of fans than those in the Avatar fanbase. They’ll not let another substandard production pass them by, and they’ll certainly make their cause public if they need to.

Tell us, though, do you have any dream casting picks for the cast of the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender adaptation? Sound off with your suggestions in the comments section below.