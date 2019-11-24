Infinity Ends In This New Crisis On Infinite Earths Trailer

Two weeks from today, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” will finally kick off, and to celebrate the Arrowverse’s biggest ever crossover being just around the corner, The CW has dropped a thrilling new trailer today that offers a lot more fresh footage from the event and establishes the enormous scale the crossover will be dealing with.

Immediately, we see an Earth destroyed in a wave of anti-matter – the screen Supergirl is watching says this is Earth-73. The Flash then warns Earth-90’s Scarlet Speedster (welcome back, John Wesley Shipp, even though we don’t see your face here) that “every second another Earth dies.” The assembled heroes have their work cut out for them, then, but they’re not going to give up without a fight.

Despite the threat to all existence, their odds are helped by the fact that there are so many costumed crusaders taking part in “Crisis.” Apart from the usual suspects, the teaser gives us some brief glimpses at the many guest stars who’ll also feature – Smallville‘s Tom Welling, Cress Williams as Black Lightning and Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch’s Superman and Lois Lane, plus their baby son Jon. Oh, and don’t forget Batman – we see a dusty Batsuit on display, which presumably belongs to Kevin Conroy’s Kingdom Come version.

Crisis On Infinite Earths: Part Two Images 1 of 10

Click to skip

















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

And then there’s Brandon Routh’s Kingdom Come Superman, who gives the heroes one of the Man of Steel’s patented inspirational speeches in the trailer. “Hope is the light that lifts us out of darkness,” he intones to an unseen assembly. Despite his optimistic attitude though, time is against them. Supergirl seems to be leading the charge to rescue the population of one Earth – her own, Earth-38? – in another clip, but it looks like they don’t manage it, as “the battle is lost” is the last thing we hear the Monitor say.

Worlds will live, worlds will die and the Arrowverse will never be the same once “Crisis on Infinite Earths” begins on Sunday, December 8th.