The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy Hooking Up

DC Universe’s Harley Quinn is low-key the best superhero show on TV. Aimed squarely at adults, it follows Harley’s story after yet another bust-up with Mr. J, eventually forming her own goofy supervillain crew. The general tone of the show is screwball comedy, which it does magnificently. However, in its second season, it’s been building up a romance between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, and fans are going wild for it.

Almost since the two villains first met back in the 1990s, there’s been none-too-subtle hints that they had the hots for each other, though Harley Quinn has taken things further than ever before. As of the most recent episode, they’ve had sex. Twice. But it’s not all sunshine and roses in the Harleyverse, as this Poison Ivy is currently engaged to Kite Man. Will Poison Ivy marry her fiancé and leave a depressed Harley behind, or will she throw caution (and also Kite Man) to the wind and get down with the clown?

Whatever happens next, fans are going wild for this relationship. There are thousands of posts under the hashtag #Harlivy singing the show’s praises, and here are some of the best:

I’m certain that Poison Ivy isn’t going to end up marrying Kite Man because, let’s face it, the guy’s a loser. But despite this, the drama of the situation is undeniably fun to watch play out and weirdly touching. Let’s hope we get a Graduate style finale where Harley crashes the wedding and sweeps Ivy off her feet.

In the meantime, let’s hand it over to one of the show’s breakout characters, King Shark. Even though he’s a monstrous half-man/half-Great White shark, he’s extremely emotionally literate and delivers a moving speech on why excitement is a crucial part of love.

You said it, King Shark *sniff*… you said it. C’mon Harley Quinn, let’s bring this story home!

Source: ComicBook.com

