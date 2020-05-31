The Internet’s Freaking Out Over Harley Quinn And Poison Ivy Hooking Up

DC Universe’s Harley Quinn is low-key the best superhero show on TV. Aimed squarely at adults, it follows Harley’s story after yet another bust-up with Mr. J, eventually forming her own goofy supervillain crew. The general tone of the show is screwball comedy, which it does magnificently. However, in its second season, it’s been building up a romance between Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, and fans are going wild for it.

Almost since the two villains first met back in the 1990s, there’s been none-too-subtle hints that they had the hots for each other, though Harley Quinn has taken things further than ever before. As of the most recent episode, they’ve had sex. Twice. But it’s not all sunshine and roses in the Harleyverse, as this Poison Ivy is currently engaged to Kite Man. Will Poison Ivy marry her fiancé and leave a depressed Harley behind, or will she throw caution (and also Kite Man) to the wind and get down with the clown?

Whatever happens next, fans are going wild for this relationship. There are thousands of posts under the hashtag #Harlivy singing the show’s praises, and here are some of the best:

“wE cAnNot dO tHiS AgAiN” 🤪✊🏻 – still cracking up at the way ivy’s cursing random shit everytime they wake up tho 😹😹😹 #Harlivy pic.twitter.com/rvDr3vKChH — HARLIVY | CATRADORA CANON (@shipper_gx) May 29, 2020

Catwomen is so sly and I liked when she said the walls are paper thin meaning she heard Ivy and Harley having sex twice 🤣🤣#HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/gye62tY1Tp — Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) May 29, 2020

Pffft Harley sniffing Ivy's hair

Reminds me of Helga doing the same thing to Arnold 😂😂 But damn that's GAY #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/zFz92PWbHL — Cathleen Gayle 🐝🐝 (@imdcathsmeow) May 29, 2020

They had sex twice I loved Ivy’s reactions though #HarleyQuinn #Harlivy pic.twitter.com/1yNA04u7U8 — Pokemon Master Jess (@Jesspedley1) May 29, 2020

The Gotham City Sirens 😍 I hope that this time they give them more screen time together. #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/sY2IQuPMi8 — DarkWolf (@DarkWolf_888) May 25, 2020

i get why ivy is afraid. Harley fucking quinn, she’s totally unstable and always doing crazy shit (harley’s own words) but DAMN IT WOMAN, didn’t have to be this harsh #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/XaGmrn1ioy — 𝖒𝖆𝖙𝖊𝖚𝖘 (@murdocz7) May 29, 2020

Hang on just a little longer there, Harley

She's gonna choose you in the end

😭😭#HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/AiqaoybBs2 — Cathleen Gayle 🐝🐝 (@imdcathsmeow) May 29, 2020

I’m certain that Poison Ivy isn’t going to end up marrying Kite Man because, let’s face it, the guy’s a loser. But despite this, the drama of the situation is undeniably fun to watch play out and weirdly touching. Let’s hope we get a Graduate style finale where Harley crashes the wedding and sweeps Ivy off her feet.

In the meantime, let’s hand it over to one of the show’s breakout characters, King Shark. Even though he’s a monstrous half-man/half-Great White shark, he’s extremely emotionally literate and delivers a moving speech on why excitement is a crucial part of love.

Can we talk about the king shark's speech about love? 🥺 #HarleyQuinn pic.twitter.com/SPUUMAttZ5 — Vic #RenewHarleyQuinn (@starlady447) May 29, 2020

You said it, King Shark *sniff*… you said it. C’mon Harley Quinn, let’s bring this story home!