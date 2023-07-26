‘Invincible’ season 2 has fans convinced a Spider-Man crossover is happening

Season two of Invincible is rocketing towards its release date at a breakneck pace, and in only a few short months, the internet will be flooded with glorious debate on what the best animated superhero series is, and there’s going to be a lot of wrong answers.

Indeed, it’s been quite a while since we’ve seen Mark Grayson in action, but after that astoundingly crafted Atom Eve special we were surprised with this past weekend, we’ve got all the reminders we need on just the sort of heights that Robert Kirkman’s colorfully blood-splattered world can reach.

Now, thanks to a few eagle-eyed fans on Twitter (or, for those of you buying into this gongshow, X), the internet seems to be gearing up for a Spider-Man crossover of all things.

I’m just saying



•Spider-Man x Invincible crossover clearly visible in the season 2 teaser on marks phone



•Josh Keaton officially cast in Invincible Season 2



Also invincible JUST posted proof they hinted towards the Atom Eve origin episode in earlier teasers



ITS SO CLEAR pic.twitter.com/DmUScXPrp8 — Steve 🎥 Supports the WGA (@SteveRogers1943) July 22, 2023

Going off of such evidence as Josh Keaton’s undisclosed voice role in season two, as well as a cameo of the Spider-Man Meets Invincible crossover comic cover in the season two teaser – the same teaser that sneakily alluded to the eventual Atom Eve special – the internet seems entirely convinced that Marvel’s premier webslinger will be popping his head into Mark’s shenanigans at some point this coming season.

I know it’s a massive stretch but Josh Keaton will be voicing a character in INVINCIBLE SEASON 2…The man who famously voices Spectacular Spider-Man…



Just imagine we get the INVINCIBLE X SPIDER-MAN TEAM UP pic.twitter.com/DXqLl177aC — Craig (@CS11__) July 22, 2023

I remember seeing this edit last year so it's crazy to think that we could actually see an Invincible Spider-Man team up this season pic.twitter.com/WRivZUJghZ — Simmon (@simmon_c3) July 23, 2023

Istg If We Get a Invincible & Spider-Man Meet Up in Season 2 of #Invincible … I'm going to Lose My SH*T pic.twitter.com/5D6CIhRx4s — Matthias (@Mat136Dro247) July 22, 2023

And all I can do is sit here and think, “why?”

I love Spider-Man and Invincible as much as the next cape enthusiast, but as potent as crossover and multiverse culture seems to be at the moment, this ain’t it; the quieter, more intimate strengths of Invincible‘s storytelling are an entirely different breed from most other superhero shows and films these days, and while there’s certainly a time and a place for exciting team-ups (such as Spider-Man: No Way Home), neither of those things exists in the world of Mark Grayson, and forcing a crossover would likely only dilute whatever the rest of season two has to offer.

That said, Marvel’s most famous teenage hero teaming up with Image’s most famous teenage hero isn’t without its potential, and it would admittedly be no unwise move to trust this writing team to craft some thoughtful nuances that go beyond the mere presence of that iconic red-and-blue suit. So, if this crossover does happen and turns out to be excellent, I’ll gladly call myself out retroactively.

Invincible is available to stream on Prime Video. The first half of the second season will air on Nov. 3, while the second half is currently aiming for an early 2024 release.