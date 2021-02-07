Iron Fist Reportedly Being Rebooted With New Actor And Comic Accurate Costume

All of the Netflix shows focusing on Marvel characters might have been set in the same city, but they all told very different stories and shared very little visual DNA. Daredevil may have been positioned as the flagship, but Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and The Punisher boasted plenty of highlights and spawned a legion of fans. However, most people would surely be in agreement that Iron Fist was the weakest by far.

Finn Jones didn’t possess even half the charisma or screen presence of his fellow Defenders, and was often left floundering in a series based on a martial artist with mystical powers that seemed to spend the majority of its time going into the excruciatingly dull minutiae of corporate machinations. In fact, both seasons are the two lowest-rated efforts out of the platform’s entire Marvel back catalogue, which is exactly where they should be.

Of course, Kevin Feige has left the door open for the former Netflix residents to set up shop on another streaming service, but nobody’s exactly clamoring for Finn Jones to return in the same way as they’re keeping their fingers crossed for Charlie Cox, Krysten Ritter or Jon Bernthal. It remains to be seen what’ll happen to the character, but tipster Mikey Sutton is claiming that when Iron Fist does get rebooted, it’ll be in a big budget Disney Plus series with a new actor, and he’ll sport something close to his classic comic book costume for good measure.

Sutton also goes on to say that there’s an obvious connection between Iron Fist and fellow martial artist Shang-Chi, which gives him an easy route to the big screen, something we heard from our own sources a long while back as well. In any case, with fourteen shows in the works already, the MCU is barely going to be off our screens for the foreseeable future, and a rebooted Danny Rand would certainly be a welcome addition.