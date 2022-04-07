‘Ironheart’ adds new cast member, shooting to begin in June

Disney Plus series Ironheart remains draped under a thick veil of secrecy for now, but we can expect the floodgates of information to open towards the end of the year once Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters in November.

Not only is Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams set to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the hotly-anticipated sequel, but co-star Anthony Ramos recently hinted that Black Panther writer and director Ryan Coogler is involved in Ironheart on a creative level.

Up until a few hours ago, This Is Us alum Lyric Ross was the only name confirmed for the ensemble other than Thorne and Ramos, but The Wrap has since revealed that 9 year-old newcomer Anthony Harper has boarded the superhero show in an unnamed role.

Despite his tender age, Harper is described as “an actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and scholar”, which is quite the list of accomplishments for one so young. It’s also confirmed again that cameras on Ironheart will begin rolling in June, after the intended April start date was pushed back due to pandemic-related scheduling issues, and Thorne’s commitments to Wakanda Forever.

The lead wrapped her MCU movie debut a few weeks ago, so it’s all systems go for Ironheart in the very near future. Fans have been wanting to see the character become part of the franchise for a long time, and given her MIT connections (as well as the name of her superhero alter-ego), the project could be the latest post-Infinity Saga tale to have a shadow cast over it by Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark.