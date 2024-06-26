Is Andrea Brooks leaving ‘When Calls The Heart’?

While When Calls The Heart is known as that show Lori Loughlin starred in before her involvement in the still mind-boggling college admissions scandal, it’s also the kind of warm, fuzzy show we can turn to when we need something cozy. Now that another season has come to an end, we’re wondering if Andrea Brooks, who plays nurse Faith Carter, has left.

When Calls The Heart premiered in 2014 on the Hallmark Channel, which is also home to those corny but amazing Good Witch films, the TV series of the same name, and of course, all our favorite Christmas movies. Erin Krakow plays main character Elizabeth Thatcher, a teacher who begins living in the adorable (and adorably named) Hope Valley. While we love watching Elizabeth’s story, we also need to know whether Andrea Brooks is going to remain on the popular series.

Did Andrea Brooks leave When Calls The Heart?

Photo via Hallmark

As of now, Andrea Brooks is still a cast member on When Calls The Heart, and we haven’t heard that is going to change anytime soon.

There have been a few moments when Faith seemed destined to totally change her life, which made everyone super nervous about the actor’s plans. In 2020, according to Good Housekeeping, fans thought Andrea Brooks might exit When Calls The Heart because, in season 7, it seemed like Faith would go to medical school in Chicago. However, everyone was relieved when Faith kept living in Hope Valley and Andrea Brooks stayed on the show. Then, in the When Calls The Heart season 11 finale, Faith is given the chance to move to Nashville, but she says no.

While Andrea Brooks has talked about other acting dreams, including telling Mediavillage.com in 2023 that she was hard at work writing, she seems totally committed to the Hallmark show.

In fact, based on how much Brooks seems to absolutely love playing Faith, we’d guess that she wouldn’t want to leave unless the story truly demanded it. In 2023, she told TV Goodness, “it’s just the biggest treat because there are so few actors in this world who can say they were a part of a TV series for 10-plus seasons. And I came in in season two. I was 25 years old.”

Photo via Hallmark

Since Andrea Brooks has played Faith Carter from seasons 2 through 11, her absence would be super noticable. She has done so much, from her incredible work as a nurse to the many times she’s fallen in love, and we’ve been here for every single great moment.

It seems very likely that fans will be able to keep watching Faith when When Calls The Heart comes back for season 12. And there’s definitely no reason to think that Faith’s character arc won’t continue for several more seasons, as long as Hallmark keeps renewing the show. Lindsay Sturman, the showrunner, told TV Guide while discussing the end of season 11, “We have too many stories we want to tell, so we hope the show goes on for years.”

