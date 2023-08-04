Is Elle transgender in ‘Heartstopper?’

Heartstopper does a wonderful job of depicting the lives of LGBTQ+ teenagers, in all of their highs and lows. From the get-go, we’re introduced to an array of interesting characters, each one trying to figure out who they are or giving it their best shot at living life authentically. One such character is Elle Argent, played by Yasmin Finney.

In season one, the audience hears about Elle’s existence before even meeting her. She has recently changed schools, and her friends understandably miss her, especially Tao, who has trouble adjusting to her absence. That’s not to say that Elle’s friends aren’t happy that she transferred schools, because they truly are, for her sake. As we soon find out, there’s a very specific reason for Elle’s transfer, and it’s tied to her gender identity.

Is Elle Argent trans?

Screengrab via Netflix

In Heartstopper, Elle is a trans girl who, for years, had to attend the Truham Grammar School for Boys. It’s not hard to guess how terrible that must have been for her, especially when having to deal with bullying. After transitioning, she thankfully was able to change schools and transferred to the Higgs Grammar School for Girls. Season one of the show follows Elle on this new journey, as she first struggles to adapt to her new surroundings, befriends Tara and Darcy, and deals with her newfound feelings for Tao.

In season two, the romantic tension between Elle and Tao is further explored, which takes up most of her storyline. However, in true Heartstopper fashion, Elle’s identity still plays a role in her character development, as steps out of her comfort zone to dive deeper into the art scene, and in the process gains two new trans friends, who share and understand her experiences better than anyone.

Seeing Elle thrive at Higgs, with the support of her friends and mother, is heartwarming, and exactly the kind of positive representation that LGBTQ+ audiences tune in to Heartstopper for.