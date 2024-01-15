John Finnegan’s introduction in 2020 brought some fresh new life to The Bold and the Beautiful. However, with Steffy’s love triangle storyline, there rose suspicions that Tanner Novlan might be getting ready to exit the series.

Speculations arose due to the growing chance of a full-blown reunion between Liam Spencer and Steffy Forrester. From the time Finn and Steffy began dating, a chunk of viewers have been looking forward to Finn getting booted off, so that Steffy and Liam can finally get back together.

What’s the deal with Finn?

Within the soap’s fandom, many believed that Finn would be the one to give up and depart from the love triangle. This could be attributed to the fact that the fans have already experienced a love triangle between Ridge Forrester, Taylor Hayes, and Brooke Forrester- and hated it! Also, in the grand scheme of things, Finn is still very much a newcomer. While he quickly became a fan-favorite, Steffy and Liam were a huge ship within the series. Moreover, they share a child, Hope, which has left fans rooting for their reunion above all. Nonetheless, some viewers were hoping for Steffy and Finn to beat the odds… and it looks like they did!

So is Finn leaving The Bold and The Beautiful?

Contrary to the rumors that have been circulating for over two years now, there is currently nothing indicating that Finn will be leaving The Bold and The Beautiful. Tanner Novlan, as well as his portrayal of the character have been well-received by fans and critics alike, and he’s contributed to the soap’s continuous appeal. So, in the absence of concrete evidence, or statements from the producers, actors, or the network, it is reasonable to conclude that John Finnegan will continue to be on our screens.