Turmoil with HBO and WarnerMedia has subscribers to HBO Max concerned about the future of the service.

The people at HBO Max have made several baffling decisions in recent days, with the shocking cancelation of 2022’s Batgirl film sending the internet into a frenzy. The unexpected moves from the streaming giant are sparking concern among fans of the service, many of whom suspect that HBO Max could be on its way out. But is WarnerMedia really prepping to cancel the popular streaming option?

Is HBO Max getting canceled?

The issues with HBO Max appear to have started following the merger between media giants WarnerMedia and Discovery. The pair of entertainment heavy-hitters concluded a $43 billion merger in April of 2022, and in the months since have been reexamining the company’s various strategies.

A wave of surprising cancelations prompted immediate rumors that big changes were in the works at HBO Max, and these rumors don’t appear to be entirely false. Following the merger, the new company — Warner Bros. Discovery — made the decision to combine the existing streaming services into a one-stop location, rather than a two-service bundle. This means that both HBO Max and Discovery Plus are headed toward some major changes.

In the wake of the merger, and the announcement that both HBO Max and Discovery Plus will disappear in favor of a combined service, news also broke of other major shake-ups in the company. A solid 70 percent of the Warner Bros. Discovery development team is headed toward layoffs, according to reporting from the Wrap, and the company’s new CEO, David Zaslav, announced that the restructuring will “result in a gutting of HBO Max, significant layoffs for its executives and staff to minimize redundancies with HBO and a combined streaming service with Discovery Plus,” according to Yahoo Finance.

A huge number of cancelations soon followed, with films like Batgirl — which was in post-production — getting the ax, alongside planned projects like The Wonder Twins and The Green Lantern. These decisions are reportedly due to Warner Bros. Discovery’s decision to shift focus to purely — or at least primarily — theatrical releases.

During the COVID-19 pandemic — which is still technically ongoing, by the way — a number of media franchises made the move to streaming, in hopes of keeping up numbers during a period of massive uncertainty. A wave of fresh streamers debuted over the last few years, and many existing services shifted their content strategies to include streamer-exclusive releases. This was part of HBO Max’s strategy before the merger, but it seems things have changed.

The company aims to see the majority of its blockbuster projects appear on the big screen, which isn’t necessarily sparking criticism — so long as other content remains. The decision appears to be directed purely at theatrical releases, rather than the popular slate of shows that already appear on HBO Max. So, while films like The Green Lantern and several planned Superman flicks will be affected by the new direction, shows like Euphoria and the upcoming House of the Dragon will not. News that HBO Max is set to be gutted is still concerning for some people, however, who’ve become attached to the streaming service and its range of stellar options.

There is good news, however. The news from Warner Bros. Discovery appears to indicate that, while HBO Max may be on its way out, we shouldn’t lose access to its offerings. The streamer’s existing content will likely shift to the new, combined service whenever it launches. And, since the intent is to merge Discovery Plus with HBO Max, the result should be more content for the same (or at least a similar) price.

We also don’t know for sure that HBO Max will be canceled. The service could simply transform into something new, with a potential rebrand and plenty of new content. While fans are still chaffed about the loss of Batgirl, it seems that Warner Bros. Discovery at least made the decision with its eyes on the future.