Is Henry Cavill in ‘Loki’ season 2? Answered

Even as Henry Cavill wraps up his tenure as Geralt of Rivia for Netflix’s The Witcher season 3, some may wonder: will he be joining Marvel next? After all, a trailer for Loki season 2 just dropped so maybe if we squint really hard at it, we just might confirm those long-standing rumors that Cavill will be involved in the show somehow.

Though we certainly would love to see Cavill make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, given how much he’s been jerked around by DC, it’s also important that we don’t hold our breath on this particular matter. Though Loki season 2 does introduce Ke Huy Quan’s OB into the mix as Marvel’s newest TVA worker, the likes of Cavill are nowhere to be seen in the trailer, no matter how hard we squint.

Will Henry Cavill appear in Loki at all?

Image via Disney Plus/Twitter.

Still, even if Cavill isn’t in the trailer, is there a chance he could appear in the overall upcoming Loki season in some capacity, even if it is just a cameo? Unfortunately, according to the actor himself, the answer is no. Back in October of last year, Cavill said:

“As far as I know, I am not going to be in Loki. It would be a tricky one to handle at this stage.”

In order to acknowledge James Gunn’s jump from Marvel to DC, Cavill did grant a knowing wink to fans signaling that a similar leap from Superman to someone in the MCU wouldn’t be entirely out of the question, in terms of his long-term ambitions as an actor. “If James Gunn can do it, maybe I can too,” he said.

The rumor Cavill was addressing at the time was fan speculation that he would play Hyperion, an all-powerful hero from Marvel comics comparable to Superman. Before that, Marvel fanatics claimed he would make a great Captain Britain and Hercules, the latter of which eventually went to Brett Goldstein in Thor: Love and Thunder.