Is John Legend leaving ‘The Voice’?

The coaches for season 26 of The Voice have been revealed and noticeably absent is longtime coach John Legend. The EGOT winner debuted as a coach on the reality singing competition in season 16 back in 2019 and has since been present for all seasons except season 23 in 2023. So far, Legend has one win under his belt when his singer Maelyn Jarmon was crowned the champion of season 16.

In May, Legend revealed the reason why he won’t be coaching in The Voice season 26, saying he’s busy with his own projects. “I’ll be doing a lot of shows this summer and traveling overseas this summer,” Legend told Entertainment Tonight’s correspondent Cassie DiLaura. However, he also said that he’d be back.

Season 26’s artists will be working with returning coaches singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani and country artist Reba McEntire, as well as newcomers Michael Bublè and Snoop Dogg. Legend expressed his excitement about having new coaches, as it keeps the show fresh. “I think Michal and Snoop will do really well. And I’m excited that Gwen and Reba will be back too because they’re both wonderful coaches,” Legend stated.

John Legend will be back for season 27

Filming for season 27 of The Voice has started, and the coaches have already been revealed. Adam Levine, one of the original season 1 coaches, will return after a 10-season hiatus from the show. Joining him are Legend, Bublè, and newcomer country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini. Season 27 will air in the spring of 2025.

