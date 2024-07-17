Is Olivia leaving ‘All American’?

Olivia Baker’s story in All American is marked by her personal battles, particularly with addiction. But another one of the central elements of her life is her evolving relationship with Spencer James, the show’s protagonist. However, now that Daniel Ezra has announced his departure after season 6, fans are curious where that leaves the other characters, including Samantha Logan’s Olivia.

The uncertainty about Olivia’s future on the show stems from several factors. One key point is the cliffhanger ending of season 6, which left many characters’ fates up in the air. Olivia’s storyline has been particularly intense, dealing with issues like addiction, family drama, and of course, her time with Spencer. It’s no surprise that fans are worried that Olivia would be saying her goodbye to the show as well.

Will Olivia be in season 7 of All American?

First off, it’s important to note that Samantha Logan is not leaving All American— at least not yet. The current rumors about her exit are simply a result of Daniel Ezra’s departure. It is uncertain however, whether her character will be reduced to a recurring, or guest role. Nonetheless, it appears that the show’s producers are keen on keeping her, much to the delight of fans. Olivia Baker’s journey is far from over, but there are no concrete details about her role in season 7 of All American.

