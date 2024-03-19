Is Plo Koon in ‘The Acolyte?’

Star Wars continues to have its grip on pop culture with an endless supply of television series. But Disney Plus’ The Acolyte is taking a different route.

Telling the hero’s journey is a time-honored tradition in Star Wars canon, but veering off the beaten path is just as acceptable. The upcoming show seems to be more in line with Andor than Ahsoka, and that is a good thing. Taking place a century before the events of the Star Wars prequels, The Acolyte features Amandla Stenberg as a character hunting down Jedi during the time of the High Republic. You know, just Sith things. Showrunner Leslye Headland teased The Hollywood Reporter that the structure of the show would vary from what we have seen from the franchise in the past.

“One thing to know about the show is that we’ve been talking about it as a mystery-thriller. It is a serialized story, so each episode gives you more information about the story. We were obviously influenced by samurai films and wuxia films, but also films like Rashomon, where you see one story and then you see it done a different way. So, what separates [Star Wars: The Acolyte] from some of the other Star Wars series is that it’s told in that particular way.”

This change is an exciting prospect for those experiencing Star Wars fatigue. But some yearn for familiar touchstones, as many fans noted when watching the trailer.

Is that Plo Koon in The Acolyte trailer?

Fans of the highly regarded animated series, The Clone Wars, were quick to point out a familiar figure in the trailer. In one frame, there appears to be the visage of the celebrated Jedi Master, Plo Koon. A Kel Dor hailing from the planet Dorin, the species is easy to spot because of the breathing mask they wear over their mouth and eyes. Without the breathing apparatus, Kel Dors are unable to survive oxygen-rich environments.

The most famous Kel Dor is Plo Koon, famous for — among many things — being the Jedi who discovered Ahsoka in her youth. He is seen briefly in the Star Wars prequels but has more of a presence in the animated series. He holds a special place in fans’ hearts because of his sense of morality and was sadly one of the many Jedi assassinated during Order 66. Viewers rallied at the potential that we would be able to see this icon again.

IF THIS IS PLO KOON PREPARE TO BE ABSOLUTELY SICK OF ME pic.twitter.com/m54TNsryOy — StarWarsLawyer (@StarWarsLawyer) March 19, 2024

I will celebrate if this actually is Plo Koon, he's one of my favourite SW characters and by far one of the most underrated Jedi ever. https://t.co/9PDcnnFQ7U pic.twitter.com/vJBoH7Sova — Connor⚡ TBB S3 era/#TechLives (@flashct9902) March 19, 2024

COULD THAT BE PLO KOON?? HOW LONG CAN A KEL DOR LIVE??#TheAcolyte pic.twitter.com/w6YhJBFJJJ — Hell ✨️ | tbb spoilers (@hellikait) March 19, 2024

At this time, we can only theorize about the return of a fan-favorite. But if the discourse is understood, Plo Koon could appear in The Acolyte. Fans widely accept that the Jedi master was in his late 300s upon his death. If The Acolyte is placed about 100 years before Order 66, his appearance could be possible. However, this does throw into question just how big this galaxy is anyway. (At least in Dune, Paul only stays on one planet.)

There have been so many cameos in the modern era of Star Wars that it seems impossible Jedi are always running into each other. There are other planets besides Tatooine, people. But who are we to take away hope from fans who just want to see a Dave Filoni hallmark? If this is Plo Koon, we welcome him with open arms.