Is Rob Rausch from ‘Love Island: USA’ dating pop princess Nessa Barrett? The relationship rumors, explained

Known for his love triangle with Leah Kateb and Andrea Carmona on season 6 of Love Island: USA — as well as his flings with beautiful bombshells like Cassidy Laudano, Daniela Ortiz-Rivera, and Kassy Castillo — Rob Rausch was arguably the star of the show this time around, although he ended his Love Island journey #SingleAF. Nowadays, a new woman appears to be on his radar shortly after returning to the United States: TikToker-turned-pop princess Nessa Barrett.

For those who are unfamiliar, Barrett initially gained notability on the video-sharing platform after her respective relationships with social media sensations Josh Richards and Jaden Hossler were launched into the limelight. In the midst of the latter relationship, she began sharing some of her music on TikTok, notably releasing tunes like “die first” and “i hope ur miserable until ur dead,” as well as “la di die” featuring her former fling, Hossler (known by his stage name, jxdn).

After touring the world and releasing three projects in her career thus far — an album titled Young Forever in 2022, as well as two EPs titled Pretty Poison and Hell Is a Teenage Girl in 2021 and 2023, respectively — Barrett is back and better than ever with a brand new tune titled “PASSENGER PRINCESS,” which ultimately kickstarted her rumored relationship with Rausch.

Rob Rausch and Nessa Barrett are allegedly not dating

Speculation surrounding Barrett and Rausch began when the duo was spotted in a car together — and even locking lips with one another — just days after the snake wrangler returned from Fiji. Upon the release of the brand new tune on Aug. 1, 2024, fans of the franchise learned that he was simply playing the love interest in Barrett’s “PASSENGER PRINCESS” music video, but the meaning behind the track leaves individuals all across America wondering whether or not the two are more than friends.

“‘PASSENGER PRINCESS’ represents the intense honeymoon phase when you first enter in a new relationship — the mindset where you would do anything for the one you love just to experience the passion of a connection,” Barrett shared in a statement, ultimately sending Love Island fans into a frenzy. After all, this could be the “intense honeymoon phase” the 22-year-old is talking about, right?

Nonetheless, we were left with just one burning question after watching the rather raunchy “PASSENGER PRINCESS” music video: Are they actually dating? Fortunately, Rausch answered the question everyone has been asking in an exclusive interview with People, telling the outlet, “I’m not planning on dating any of the girls from the show. I’m not really planning on dating anyone right now.”

Despite planning to remain single, the 25-year-old has found himself in another rumored relationship after being spotted in a car with another individual, one who happens to be the epitome of his type: YouTuber TaraYummy.

Rob Rausch has a rumored relationship with TaraYummy instead



In Calabasas, TaraYummy and Rausch were spotted driving around with one another, which we later learned was the duo filming a video for Tara’s “Stuck in a Car” series on YouTube. In this series, the longtime social media sensation drives around and chit-chats with various internet personalities — in this case, a Love Island: USA contestant — but in said video, TaraYummy and Rausch discuss spending some time together the day before as well, even going snake wrangling together.

There’s no way to know for sure, but we have a feeling that taking a girl snake-wrangling on a first date means she’s super special to Rausch!

While Rausch was quick to shut down relationship rumors surrounding Barrett, he would not confirm whether or not he and TaraYummy are an item when asked for a statement by TMZ. Based on how he has responded to his second relationship rumor, is it possible that the pair could be more than friends, pursuing a relationship with one another that they are trying to keep under wraps? We won’t know until either party spills the tea, but it is safe to say that we will be keeping up with both individuals on social media for all the updates…

