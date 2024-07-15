Does Rob leave ‘Love Island: USA?’

If you have been keeping up with Love Island: USA season 6, chances are you are thinking the exact same thing I am — when will Rob Rausch get the heck off of my screen?

Causing controversy ever since his first day in Fiji, Rob has proven himself to be a real villain this season. Coupling up with individuals like Leah Kateb, Liv Walker, Andrea Carmona, and more, the Alabama native has yet to find his perfect match, despite being an OG islander and getting dozens and dozens of chances. With the finale inching closer and closer, we have just one burning question: without a strong connection, will Rob leave the villa anytime soon?

Whether or not Rob leaves Love Island: USA is TBD

As of right now, it is unclear whether or not Rob will leave Love Island: USA, but we find it highly unlikely.

Tonight (July 15), there will be a dumping — orchestrated by Love Island: UK royalty, Maura Higgins — which will be centered around a public vote from Friday (July 12). While each and every dumping is different, it is likely that whoever was voted the least compatible couples by the public will be left vulnerable, leaving it in the hands of the islanders to decide who goes home. We all remember what happened to Andrea Carmona, Hakeem White, Cassidy Laudano, and Nigel Okafor, right?

If the islanders indeed have an impact, we can confidently say that Rob will not go home. Although he does not have a strong connection in the villa — unsure how he feels in his current couple with Casa Amor cutie Daniela Ortiz-Rivera — Rob is too close with his fellow Love Island: USA contestants for them to send him packing, even if he finds himself in the “least compatible couple” crowd. After all, Liv had hardly any connections in the villa, and the islanders saved her time and time again!

The only way we see Rob going home is if there is a dumping that is entirely out of the islanders’ control, or if he self-eliminates. Nearly self-eliminating when Andrea was dumped from the beloved competition series, we would not be shocked if the latter comes to fruition…

The only way to find out whether or not Rob stays in the villa is to tune into brand new episodes of Love Island: USA season 6 every day (except for Wednesdays) on Peacock. With a dumping occurring tonight — and with Love Island: USA season 5 star Kassy Castillo joining the party — it will be interesting to see who gets the boot.

