Is Sarah Horton leaving ‘Days Of Our Lives?’

Every single character in Days of Our Lives has undergone ups and downs, but Sarah Horton has had a pretty unique journey.

Her character has experienced everything from lost memories, kidnapping, swapped babies, identity theft, and more, as if all of that wasn’t chaotic enough. Nowadays, the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives have fans wondering if Sarah is finally going to be on her way out of Salem.

At this point, it might even do the character some good to get out before she’s traumatized even further, so let’s dive in and fully explore whether or not Sarah is on her way out.

Sarah Horton’s wild journey on Days of Our Lives

The character of Sarah Horton in Days of Our Lives has been played by multiple actors over the decades. These include: Lisa Brinegar, Shauna Lane-Block, Aimee Brooks, and Allison Brown. However, Linsey Godfrey is the most notable name and face attached to the character. Sarah was first introduced as the daughter of Neil Curtis Maggie Horton, who was conceived by artificial insemination. Evan Whyland was the donor, but the true father figure in her life was Mickey Horton.

Sarah didn’t have a lot of storylines in the earlier seasons, and left the show in 1991 to live with her sister Melissa in Nashville. However, the character was recast in 2018, with Linsey Godfrey taking on the role, and this reintroduction saw her taking a more important role in the soap opera.

Sarah Horton was reintroduced as the fiancée of Rex Brady in 2018, and has been given some interesting storylines relating to her romantic life since then. Linsey Godfrey briefly left the show in 2021, but returned in 2022 and has been present ever since. Her main romantic interests include Rex Brady, Eric Brady, and Xander Kiriakis.

Sarah was engaged to Rex when she first returned to Days of Our Lives, but left him when she found out that he had cheated on her with both Mimi Lockhart and her half-sister Noelle Curtis. She then tried to get revenge on Rex by sleeping with his brother Eric Brady but was heartbroken when he rejected her. She then turned to Xander Kiriakis for a brief fling before reconciling with Rex and getting married to him. Their marriage was very short lived though, because Sarah realized that she had feelings for his brother Eric and decided to pursue that.

Sarah’s relationship with Eric unfortunately also didn’t last very long because of the return of Nicole Walker, who was presumed dead. Despite being pregnant with Eric’s baby, Sarah left him and got back together with Xander, claiming him as the father of the baby. Her first child was stillborn, but unknown to her, Xander orchestrated a baby swap with Kristen and Brady’s baby. When she found out about Xander’s actions, she left him and returned Kristen’s baby, but the women still held a grudge.

After escaping from prison, Kristen kidnapped Sarah and impersonated her to destroy her relationship with Xander. She sent Sarah to DiMera Island where she was for a year before returning with some memory loss. She eventually regained her memory and reunited with Xander and while the two had a few more ups and downs, they ultimately found their way back to each other.

Is Sarah leaving Days of Our Lives for good?

Sarah’s most recent storylines involving Xander and their daughter Victoria Margaret have been very engaging for fans. The couple has attempted to get married multiple times, but something always gets in the way. In their last attempt, Sarah and Xander were to have a double wedding with Alex and Theresa.

After Sarah convinced Xander to let her invite his estranged mother to the wedding, she spent some time trying to track the woman down. She was eventually able to, but this turned out to be a mistake, as his mother, Serena, revealed that Xander was Victor’s son and heir. This threw a wrench in their plans and the couple wasn’t able to tie the knot that day.

After the failed wedding, Xander didn’t want to forgive his mother, but Sarah convinced him to, and the couple moved the wedding to their apartment where they had a more intimate ceremony. However, disaster struck at the last minute when Sarah was hit by a drunk-driving Serena as she prepared to go for her honeymoon. Therefore, it is unsure whether Sarah will survive the accident or if she will be killed off, or missing. It seems that Linsey Godfrey’s contract with DOOL is still intact though, so it is safe to assume that Sarah isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Well, maybe except the hospital.

