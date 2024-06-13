Is season 4 the last season of ‘The Boys’?

Exploding heads, gross superpowers, oddly satisfying fights, and tons of adult humor. These are just a few of the things we can expect from season 4 of The Boys, which premiered on June 13.

In keeping with past seasons, the 8-episode fourth season will air weekly as opposed to all at once. This, of course, allows the excitement to stay alive. And honestly, since we superhero fans tend to analyze every itsy bitsy detail, we love having time to sit with the episodes.

With fans excitedly tuning in for the fourth season, some have begun wondering whether it’s the show’s last ride, or if is there a bit of The Boys left for the future. Don’t worry, since we know it all.

Is the fourth season of The Boys the last one?

On June 11, The Boys‘ creator, Eric Kripke revealed a page out of the season 4’s finale script. Obviously, almost everything is blacked out, so no fun for you spoiler fans. But one thing that is crystal clear is the last line at the bottom of the script: “See you for our final season, m***********s.”

It’s alright, take your time. This news wasn’t easy for us, either. Season 5 of The Boys will be the last one in the series. There is some good news, however, and that is the fact that there will be more gas in the tank for our beloved, twisted characters beyond season 4. We will see them in the next and last season, given they survive the eight-episode slaughter.

Kripke added that the timeline of five seasons has always been his aim. “[It] was always my plan, I just had to be cagey about it until I got final permission from Vought. But I’m thrilled to bring this story to a gory, epic, emotional climax,” he wrote.

Those who have read the comics might have figured it out. The Boys comic book series ends on issue 72 and is then followed by an eight-issue epilogue, which was written nine years after the conclusion of the original run. So it makes sense Kripke and the rest of his team don’t want to prolong the show, and instead wish to end it on a high note.

When does the fifth season of The Boys release?

The Boys will be back for one last run. Image via Prime Video

The release date for season 5 of The Boys isn’t actually that tough to guess. Just like running fast for A-Train, or being a total douchebag for Homelander, it’s relatively easy. With the fourth one having launched in June 2024 and the third one in June 2022, we can clearly see a two-year pattern between seasons. The case was only different in terms of season 1 and season 2.

So if we had to guess, we’d say 2026 will be the final chapter of Prime Video’s The Boys, though that’s purely speculation at this point. If we had superpowers like Professor X’s mind-reading, we could brain-hack Kripke or other people behind the steering wheel to find out, but unfortunately, we can’t. At least in this universe.

In the meantime, we can all just enjoy season 4. “Hop in for the ride. Which will be bumpy. And probably a little moist,” Kripke wrote. From just the first three episodes alone, without going into spoilers, we can confirm.

