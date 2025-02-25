Colin Farrell shares his take on a potential season 2 of ‘The Penguin’ and it’s not what fans may want to hear, but it’s not a no

The Penguin wrapped up its critically acclaimed eight-episode run in Nov. 2024. With its widespread success, fans are craving a second season, despite the show being billed as a limited series. Star Colin Farrell has stated that near the end of production, he couldn’t wait for it to be over.

When asked whether he’d do it again, he said, “I don’t know.” For his role, the actor had to endure hours of filming while wearing prosthetics – a three-hour process – and a heavy bodysuit to transform into Gotham’s rising power player, an experience that was anything but comfortable. That unpleasantness aside, he shared that playing the dark character got to him. Still, he’s grateful to be included in the list of actors who have played Penguin, including Burgess Meredith and Danny DeVito.

Farrell has been widely praised for his gripping portrayal, racking up awards from the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Television Awards, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. But when asked, yet again, whether he’d be open to a second season of The Penguin, his response was, “I don’t want it. I don’t not want it.” He further explained that they put maximum effort into the eight episodes of the series, and he doesn’t want to do a second season just because the first one was a success, fearing it would only be a “diluted version.” “I’m in no rush. I have no deep desire to do it,” he told Variety.

While the actor seems reluctant, he isn’t completely closing his doors. “If they think of something that works in conjunction as a parallel to Matt Reeves’ cinematic universe and it’s a good idea, I’m open to it. But it’s not something concerning me,” he explained, referring to the interconnected world The Batman director Matt Reeves is creating that is separate from the main DC Universe known as the DC Elseworlds. The Penguin takes place a week after the events in The Batman, and The Batman: Part II is set to take place after The Penguin.

Farrell was a bit more positive when he talked to TheWrap, saying that he would be “open to it for sure,” but again, he elaborated that it would have to be tied to Reeves’ Batman world in some way. Ultimately, multiple factors must be figured out before a second season of The Penguin happens, and right now, Farrell is saying that he would consider it if there is a “strong” idea.

Farrell’s Penguin made his debut in The Batman, with Robert Pattinson in the lead role of the brooding Dark Knight. While the fate of The Penguin season 2 remains uncertain, fans can take comfort in one thing — Farrell will be slipping back into the role for The Batman: Part II. Details are scarce regarding the movie, but according to reports, Part II will begin filming late this year. The original release date of Oct. 2026 has been pushed back, with the film expected to come out sometime in 2027.

