‘Bring my family together'”This Robert Pattinson/Zoe Kravitz reunion is exactly why Matt Reeves needs to name ‘Batman 2’ already.

There’s so much to love about on-screen couples. For Batman and Selina Kyle, aka Catwoman, it’s the classic will-they-wont-they, loaded with sizzling, unresolved tension. In Matt Reeves’ The Batman, the cliffhanger ending left viewers craving more of Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

But over two years and an acclaimed spin-off series later, and we’re not even remotely close to seeing The Batman 2. We recently got a tease of the Kravinson (how isn’t this a thing yet?) reunion over the weekend, and while that’s a nice set of crumbs, it’s only made us want the pair together even more.

Batman and Catwoman reunite.

Bring my family together @ Matt Reeves https://t.co/cbQozGN8t5 — Astrid (@astridherondale) January 27, 2025

Robert Pattinson has been hard at work promoting his latest movie, Mickey 17, but that hasn’t stopped fans from obsessing over his brooding Batman role. The actor recently hosted a reception party for Mickey 17 in Paris and fans were excited to see Zoë Kravitz in attendance.

In 2022’s The Batman. Pattinson played the brooding and tortured protector of Gotham City, while Kravitz played a young woman just looking out for herself. Sure, Batman and Catwoman aren’t an unfamiliar couple, but The Batman still managed to make the pairing fresh and steamy. Naturally, their relationship started with Bruce and Selina using each other for their own ends, before developing a begrudging respect for each other that led to an allyship, all while dealing with the potent sexual chemistry between them. Kravitz’s sultry and seductive portrayal of Selina was the perfect match for Pattinson’s stoic Batman, who she cheekily referred to as ‘Vengeance.’

Despite Selina deciding to leave Gotham for good by the end of the movie, fans can’t help but hope that there’s still an on-screen future for the pair. Both Pattinson and Kravitz were happy to see each other at the party on Saturday and posed for pictures together, setting off DC fan antennas everywhere!

Matt Reeves confirmed to Deadline that filming for The Batman Part II will start this year. And as the fans are clamoring for him to “bring my family together,” it’s time for more of the Bat and the Cat.

Robert Pattinson is still keeping busy

All the while, Robert Pattinson hasn’t just been sitting around since The Batman. He’s probably the most in-demand actor right now. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ve seen all the videos of Pattinson doing press in South Korea and adorably attempting to make finger hearts, to varying degrees of success. Even if he sucks at finger hearts, he’s great at winning the fans.

Directed by Parasite director Bong Joon Ho, Mickey 17 is a sci-fi dark comedy that follows a man named Mickey who signs up to become an “expendable” employee in a space program. Anytime Mickey dies, a clone is made of him and given his old memories to continue the work. However, things get tricky when one of the clones, Mickey 17, survives, and now has to confront the latest version of himself. Pattinson stars in the movie alongside Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, and Toni Collette.

