Image Credit: Disney
Married at First Sight's Jephte carries Shawniece on his back
Is there a ‘Married At First Sight’ season 18 release date?

Are there any new scientific love matches on the way?
Demi Phillips
Published: Aug 8, 2024 08:20 am

The pulse-pounding seventh season of Married at First Sight only ended a few months ago, but Lifetime is already building up excitement for the next set of couples.

With all the buzz about season 18, here’s everything you need to know about how long you need to wait, and if there’s a confirmed release date yet.

What we know about MAFS season 18

Married at First Sight has officially been confirmed for an 18th season, and Lifetime released a teaser for the season to get fans excited. But we all know what’s on your mind: when do we get to meet the new couples

The teaser confirmed that season 18 is currently being filmed, as weddings for Married at First Sight are usually filmed up to a year before the season airs. Season 18 will be set in Chicago after season 17 concluded in Denver, Colorado. The season was filled with conflict and drama (as usual), with a controversial reunion episode that had fans even more eager to see fresh faces in a new city. 

Married at First Sight is unique among other dating reality shows because, as the name suggests, the couples in this show meet for the first time at the altar. Matched by a team of experts, every couple has to find out if they are compatible or if it just isn’t working out. While each season has seen varying degrees of success with this out-of-the-box concept, one thing that MAFS always guarantees is entertainment.

Is there a release date for Married at First Sight season 18?

The beloved series typically doesn’t make fans wait too long between seasons, so it’s safe to assume that season 18 should be arriving very soon. With one teaser out, Lifetime will likely announce a release date for season 18 alongside a few more teasers in the next few weeks. So with that being said, season 18 should arrive sometime before 2025.

