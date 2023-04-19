Is there a post-credits scene after ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 finale?

The Mandalorian season 3 finale – “The Return” – is now available on Disney Plus. Without getting into spoiler territory, it’s a truly explosive episode, satisfyingly wrapping up various plotlines, delivering a handful of genuinely touching moments, and containing several awesome fight scenes.

Prior to its release, many were hoping for a post-credits scene pointing the way to the future. After all, Ahsoka is arriving in August, with Skeleton Crew not far behind. Wouldn’t it make sense for Lucasfilm to stoke the hype fires by adding a short coda to the episode, perhaps teasing the live-action debut of Lars Mikkelsen’s Grand Admiral Thrawn?

Well, we’re sorry to report that there’s absolutely nothing after the credits roll. As usual, you get some very nice concept art for the episode under the credits, but there’s no additional scene and no new trailer or tease for any other Star Wars project.

Arguably the post-credits teaser is more of an MCU staple than Star Wars, but it’s worth remembering that last year’s Andor concluded with a post-credits scene confirming the long-awaited (and much-theorized) reveal that the prisoners on Narkina 5 had been assembling components for the Death Star.

If the timing of the finale had been a little different, we suspect that we’d have gotten the first Ahsoka trailer here, though that was the centerpiece of the Star Wars Celebration in London over the Easter weekend, so Lucasfilm likely decided to keep its powder dry for now and keep more of that show under wraps.