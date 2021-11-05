Is There A Way To See How Many TikTok Videos You’ve Watched?

If you’re a TikTok user, then you probably think you’ve scrolled through countless videos since downloading the app. For many people, the app is an easy escape and a place you can get lost in for hours on end as you fall into the rabbit hole of endless small clips.

After months or even years of using the app, the number of videos you’ve viewed stacks up fast. While some users may not want to know how many videos they’ve watched, others are curious about what kind of screen time investment they’ve put into the app.

If you search the #howmanytiktoks hashtag, you may be shocked by some users’ claims that their view counts are in the millions, or perhaps you think that sounds about right. Regardless, here’s what you need to know about your own TikTok history.

How can I see how many TikTok videos I’ve watched?

Sadly, there is currently no way for users to see the exact number of TikTok videos they’ve viewed since starting their account.

There is a common misconception that this number can be found within the privacy and settings tab of your TikTok account, but this number is simply the cache of data that the app is storing and the “m” represented next to the number is megabytes, not millions.

For now, you’ll only be able to keep track of the TikToks that you’ve favorited, not the entirety of what you’ve viewed on the platform. Perhaps if the community requests the feature loudly enough, then it will be added at a later stage.