Is there going to be ‘Echo’ season 2?

Marvel’s big deal with Disney has seen our screens overwhelmed with MCU content for years now.

Absolute torrents of fresh superhero material seem to hit streaming and cinemas on a near-daily basis, as new television shows, movies, and anthology series provide a glimpse into the inner workings of superhero life. These are nearly all intertwined, within the MCU, thus fleshing out an incredibly rich world — but one that comes with a high cost. It takes a lot of time to watch all those branching shows, and it can be hard to keep track of how they’re all connected.

Take Echo, Disney Plus’ first-ever “Marvel Spotlight” release. The series was released under the banner of “grounded, character-driven stories” that don’t tie directly into other MCU releases. They are intended to provide an adjacent alternative for viewers who want to enjoy superhero content, but without all the strings attached. Echo could pave the way for an alternate kind of content, but it already shares ties with previous MCU projects.

The five-episode first season of Echo hits Disney Plus on Jan. 9, 2024, and continues the story started in 2021’s Hawkeye — thankfully not so closely as to cause confusion for newcomers. Its only five episodes long, and follows Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez as she flees to her hometown in Oklahoma, and reconnects with her Indigenous roots. The surprisingly short debut season is raising eyebrows, as viewers ponder whether the show is self-contained or the start of another MCU legacy.

Will Echo get a season 2 on Disney Plus?

The lead character in Echo, Maya Lopez, was first introduced to audiences in 2021’s Hawkeye, and her presence as a much-needed celebration of several underrepresented groups made the character an instant standout. Maya is a deaf citizen of the Choctaw nation, and her actress — Alaqua Cox — is an amputee with a prosthetic leg. She represents a huge swathe of typically ignored groups, and her character may serve to pave the way for more characters of the sort.

That being said, no confirmation of more Echo has come down yet. The show’s first season has yet to properly land, and the overlords at Disney and Marvel likely won’t make any decisions until they’ve tested the waters. If the show does remarkably well, it may earn a second season, but a continuation is unlikely.

At the end of the day, the MCU isn’t doing great. Almost all of its most recent releases have flopped in one way or another, and that’s unlikely to be turned around by a show following a relatively unknown character with tenuous ties to the greater universe. Thus, without unexpected success to bolster it, any chances of an Echo season 2 are extremely unlikely.

Echo season 1 arrives on Disney Plus and Hulu on Jan. 9.