Is ‘Today’ show about to have a new host thanks in part to Jenna Ortega?

The Today show is not in need of a new host, but they may be getting one thanks to an unexpected moment that led producers do some unique adjusting in real time.

Everything was going predictably on the Today show on Monday morning, Aug. 24, until an audience member outside in the plaza ended up on live television, being briefly interviewed by hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie.

Hoda had obviously spoken to the audience member just before the live television moment, because she brought Savannah over to meet her and explained that the woman, named Jazmyn, wants to follow in her footsteps. Jazmyn told Savannah that she had just graduated law school from the University of Notre Dame, and also has a Bachelor of Journalism from Missouri.

Jazmyn!! Thanks for spending your morning with us. 🧡 pic.twitter.com/tiKS44BLoD — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 19, 2024

Jazmyn further explained, “My dream has always been to be on the Today show,” and noted her desire to be a co-host of the morning program. She even got emotional and began tearing up about being on the show. It’s not really all that unusual to see a fan on the plaza say she wants to be on the show, but Jazmyn’s emotional response made it clear how important it was to her. So, the hosts reacted in a celebratory way, saying she made it on the show, and the moment overall was rather memorable. However, it didn’t end there.

Moments after Jazmyn and Savanah hugged, the hosts got word that producers wanted to invite her to the control room. They did just that, with Savannah and Hoda excited to tell Jazmyn of the invite. While fellow co-host Carson Daly applauded it all, they had Jazmyn come out from behind the barriers and join them, even having her announce, “Coming up, we have your local news.”

Anyone watching the show likely wondered if they would see Jazmyn again later in the morning, or at least receive an update on what she was doing. They wouldn’t be disappointed thanks to a major star who happened to be a guest later on that morning.

Jenna Ortega sat down to promote her upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. At the end of the interview, Hoda mentioned to viewers that Jenna wanted to give a shoutout to Jazmyn, to which Jenna looked at the camera and said, “Jazmyn, you just made my morning. You are so cute. I can’t wait to watch you in the morning one day,”

That’s when Hoda asked for Jazmyn to come out of the control room and, sure enough, the suddenly famous Jazmyn got to meet Jenna Ortega, who told the aspiring host, “Meant to be. Girl, you’re killing it.” She applauded Jazmyn, who was all smiles and partly in shock. Hoda wrapped up the interview saying it was all manifested by Jazmyn earlier.

To say that Jazmyn had an eventful, unexpected, unbelievable, and unforgettable morning is an understatement, but does this mean she is being seriously considered to be a co-host on the show?

Although it’s possible that producers wanted to meet her just to make her day, it also seemed like an opportunity for Jazmyn to perhaps land an interview. No, they aren’t looking for a new co-host, but sometimes pleasant surprises arise, and one can assume that NBC could fit her into their show, if they wanted.

Furthermore, Jenna Ortega basically giving her an endorsement has to only work in Jazmyn’s favor, and producers likely see how this would make quite a story, and that more people would tune in to see who this Jazmyn is, if she ever does become a part of the show.

When the video was posted on the Today Instagram account, it received seemingly endless comments from fans expressing that they hope she gets hired as a host.

So, will you soon be reading about Jazmyn being a new co-host this Fall? I would actually be willing to bet it happens at some point. After all, it would be a shame if this was the end of the story. Give Jazmyn a trial run, NBC, and let’s see what she has!

Life should be about making dreams come true. NBC can do just that for Jazmyn.

