Turns out it pays (very well) to spend years as the host of 'The Voice' and 'Today'

Carson Daly is a mainstay on US television screens, having occupied the airwaves as a television host, producer and radio personality since as early as 1993. Daly is perhaps best known for his long-running stint as a video jockey on MTV’s Total Request Live, host of NBC’s The Voice, and the Feature Anchor for Today.

Daly is also a high-profile Hollywood producer, with credits on The Voice — for which he’s won four Emmy Awards for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program — and his own late-night talk show Last Call with Carson Daly. Daly has also appeared in a few screen roles, including on My Name Is Earl and Joe Dirt.

With such a consistent presence on screen, audiences would be remiss not to ask: what is Carson Daly’s net worth? The answer is truly eye-watering.

What is Carson Daly’s net worth?

Carson Daly has an estimated net worth of $40 million as of 2023. Much of that is derived from his work as a host and producer across multiple NBC programs. Daly’s hosting duties on The Voice earn him an annual salary of $5 million, a figure he also gets for his work as a Feature Anchor on the Today show.

That’s an annual salary of $10 million from his NBC programs alone, without accounting for the various side-gigs he hosts throughout the year, which include the network’s annual New Year’s Eve with Carson Daly.

While salary details around Daly’s work on radio remain unknown, we do know that he earned $1 million upfront to host his own show Carson Daly’s Most Requested, which ran from 2001 to 2006, plus half the show’s profits. In his first year on Most Requested, Daly made $2 million. The additional extent of his radio earnings — as well as those from his producer credits — is unknown, but the remainder of Daly’s net worth is mostly derived from real estate.

Daly reportedly owns two homes, one of which is located in Long Island, New York and was purchased in 2013 for $6.5 million. On top of that investment — which has almost certainly appreciated in value over the years — Daly owns a second property in Santa Monica, California. That property encompasses two side-by-side houses, and Daly reportedly combined the adjoining backyards to create one large lawn and pool area.

Daly’s two properties are estimated to be worth around $20 million combined, accounting for much of his $50 million fortune. It’s these figures that point to Daly not only as the most popular television personality but also one of the richest, with his wealth showing no signs of slowing down.

Daly is currently hosting the 24th season of The Voice, which began airing in September of 2023.