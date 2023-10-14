‘It might not be your world view, but it’s incredibly logical’: Marvel trolls confounded as Brie Larson masters being likeably unlikable

In case you haven’t noticed, there’s a fair few Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters out there who don’t find Brie Larson to be a particularly likable or engaging presence onscreen, which is of course a sentiment that isn’t shared by everyone.

Ironically, her new TV series Lessons in Chemistry features the Academy Award-winning star playing a character that repeatedly finds herself being told that she isn’t all that likeable or engaging, lent an even more delicious twist by the acclaim being pointed towards her performance.

In an interview with Collider, creator Lee Eisenberg and director Sarah Adina Smith were posed the question as to how Larson made such a figure as compelling and endearing as she did, with the former placing the credit squarely on the shoulders of the leading lady.

“She has a world view, and the world view might not be your world view, but it’s incredibly logical. The delivery, particularly the way that Brie did it, is so matter of fact, and she has an answer for everything. She’s a character that’s whip smart, in any situation. We all contend with bullies and with people that don’t see the best in us, and Elizabeth is indomitable and unwavering in her belief system. It’s not that she’s unwilling to evolve or lacks the ability to evolve. She has a very strong moral compass of what’s right and wrong. And then, as we get into the second half of the season, she really is able to allow her audience to rise up. She does see the best in everyone and she believes that you can be the best version of yourself. I think there’s something incredibly inspiring about seeing someone, without it being treacly.”

Of course, that hasn’t stopped The Marvels from becoming the MCU’s most-disliked trailer ever that’s currently projected for what could turn out to be a crushingly disappointing debut at the box office, but it might just cause a few heads to explode that an actress cruelly dubbed as “Captain Useless” by her naysayers has done the unthinkable – in their eyes at least – by making an “unlikable” protagonist an endearing and full-realized creation.