‘The Marvels’ box office woes compounded by Brie Larson’s new TV series showing inevitable early signs of a review-bombing campaign

It’s been proven countless times over that Brie Larson doesn’t even have to do anything to become the subject of attention covering the positive and negative ends of the spectrum, with her two most recent starring roles further proof of the bizarre online phenomenon.

Next month’s The Marvels has been a target ever since it was first announced, and would you believe it, the movie that boasts the single most-disliked trailer in Marvel Cinematic Universe history isn’t expected to shift as many tickets as its predecessor, with the bottom end of its box office projections putting it in genuine danger of landing one of the franchise’s worst-ever opening weekends.

The Academy Award winner’s Apple TV series Lessons in Chemistry is also streaming as of today, but it’s already beginning to look as though a subtle review-bombing campaign is underway. At the time of writing, the literary adaptation may have a decent enough IMDb rating of 7.4/10, but that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Photo via Apple TV Plus

For one thing, that’s the weighted average, with the site noting that some scores aren’t reflective of the actual votes cast to “help keep it reliable.” The unweighted score is 7.1/10, but again, that doesn’t quite paint the entire picture. Full marks is currently Lessons in Chemistry‘s preferred measurement, with over 35 percent of all users designating it as a perfect 10/10.

However, the second most popular rating handed out to the show is… you guessed it, 1/10, with upwards of 15 percent tallying Lessons in Chemistry as only being worthy as a solitary point. Of course, it only premiered a matter of hours ago, but that doesn’t mean it’s not worth keeping an eye on over the next few days to see if there are any more suspicious developments.