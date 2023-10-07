‘It’s good to be the King’: The creator of streaming’s biggest show bar none peers down at the peasants after shattering ratings records

Up until this week, only one series had ever spent 12 weeks as the number one most-watched show on the Nielsen streaming ratings, but none had ever managed to achieve a consecutive reign so lengthy, at least until Suits came along and decided that four years after airing its finale was the best time to become the single biggest episodic juggernaut on the planet.

Ozark may still technically share the record, but the legal drama’s achievement is undeniably more impressive when you consider that not a single one of the countless high-profile exclusives to have arrived in the last three months – which includes such heavy hitters as One Piece and Ahsoka – came close to dethroning Suits from the very top of the mountain.

Image via Netflix

Sure, it might have the advantage due to airings being split across both Netflix and Peacock, never mind the fact it’s got nine seasons of content for subscribers to binge, but creator Aaron Korsh was completely within his rights to lord over his subjects from his throne at the top of the highest tower in all of streaming.

I always thought we were underestimated, but it turns out, even I underestimated #Suits.



It’s good to be the King.



Suits’ Breaks Nielsen’s All-Time Overall Streaming Record – Deadline https://t.co/uwlg977Wuq — Aaron Korsh (@akorsh9) October 6, 2023

Suits is going to get knocked off its perch eventually, and there’s always a chance it could happen as soon as next week, but the drastically more likely outcome is that it’s got a couple of weeks at least to extend its lead as the indisputable champion of not just the current complexion of the on-demand circuit, but the entirety of the Nielsen ratings system’s history. Not bad, not bad at all.