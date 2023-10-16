‘It’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about’: ‘Stranger Things’ more of a hindrance than a help for Millie Bobby Brown

All good things must come to an end eventually, but Netflix juggernaut Stranger Things is taking a fair amount of time to reach the finish line, and it hasn’t been lost on star Millie Bobby Brown.

The fifth and final season isn’t expected to land on the streaming service until 2025, which means the show will have been running for close to a decade for the sake of less than 60 episodes, with the final three seasons alone set to be separated by six whole years.

Photo via Netflix

Obviously, it hasn’t stopped Brown from carving out a successful sideline of her own as an actress, producer, and business mogul that’s hardly been crying out for work, but as she admitted in an interview with Glamour, she’s more than ready to bid farewell to Hawkins forever.

“When you’re ready, you’re like, ‘All right, let’s do this. Let’s tackle this last senior year. Let’s get out of here,’ Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it’s preventing me from creating stories that I’m passionate about. So I’m ready to say, ‘Thank you, and goodbye.’ When it ends, I’m going to be able to still see these people.”

Presumably, Brown has had to turn down plenty of offers while waiting for Stranger Things to firm up its schedule, which has bound to have caused plenty of frustrations for the 19 year-old. Ironically, we’re a long way away from returning to the Upside Down, so there’s a while for her to wait until she’s free from its shackles.