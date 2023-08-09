It’s been nearly five years since a major Jake Paul documentary dropped on the internet. So it comes as no surprise when this controversial YouTuber and former Disney star shared his story once more through Netflix. As expected, people were willing to know more about internet personality turned boxer, to the point it made its way to the Top 10 charts.

Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child made its debut on Netflix last week and gave itself a cushy spot on the Top 10 charts at 10th place. Over 3.3 million people watched this documentary during its first week and had over 3.9 million hours viewed.

You’d think this documentary would pull numbers, like how Shane Dawson‘s The Mind of Jake Paul YouTube series ranged between 20 to 30 million views for each episode. But based on the comments left underneath the Untold‘s trailer, not many people were keen to hear more about this controversial content creator, especially since he doesn’t have an impressive sports track record, unlike his brother. Still, the rankings speak for themselves.

Days after the release of his documentary, Paul had a boxing match against Nate Diaz in Texas, in which he won by unanimous decision. This recent fight could be the reason why this latest Untold installment made its way to the charts.

Paul started his career as a Vine content creator before he made his way to YouTube and starred in the Disney series, Bizaardvark. He formed a influencer group called Team 10 and became the most talked about content creator in 2017. Unfortunately, his online presence was criticized by many, and some of his actions led to the departure of the original Team 10 members.

Eventually, Paul steered his career away from content creation and made his way to the boxing scene. But out of all the matches he’s faced, the only professional boxer he competed against was Tommy Fury. Paul also has some beef with Floyd Mayweather, but it remains to be seen whether or not the pair will duke it out in the ring.

Whether you want a refresher on who Paul is or want to learn more about why this man is the “most hated person” on the internet, Untold: Jake Paul The Problem Child is available to stream on Netflix.