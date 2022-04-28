James Corden to leave ‘The Late Late Show’ in 2023

It’s the end of an era, as James Corden is reportedly packing up his late-night stint and leaving The Late Late Show next year.

According to a report in Deadline, Corden will be leaving the CBS late-night talk show The Late Late in 2023, after signing a one-year contract extension with CBS.

Corden was first announced as host of Late Late in 2014, and debuted on March 23rd, 2015, with guests Tom Hanks and Mila Kunis.

By the time Corden steps away, he will have hosted for eight and a half years, just shy of the nine-year span of predecessor Craig Ferguson. CBS has not announced who Corden’s replacement will be.

This story is still developing.