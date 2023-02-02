It’s the newest debate that’s threatening to break the new DCU in half. No, not Snyder vs. Gunn. No, not Shazam or Black Adam. It’s “trunks or no trunks.” Specifically when it comes to Superman‘s costume. And one of the stars of DC’s current show Superman & Lois has weighed in on the all-important issue.

The briefs vs. no briefs worn over Batman and Superman’s costume has been a point of contention ever since DC Comics’ “New 52” universe reboot, when Superman debuted a new costume sans his familiar underwear over pants look. And now DC Studios’ co-CEO James Gunn has reignited the furious debate by tweeting an online poll on the topic — and perhaps defining the look of the man of Tomorrow in the DCU relaunch Superman: Legacy (although Gunn insists the poll is “just for fun“).

Gunn may have tipped his hand as to his own personal preferences today when he liked a response by Elizabeth Tulloch, who portrays Lois Lane on The CW’s Superman & Lois. Tulloch tweeted that she would like either no trunks at all or the more pronounced lower-cut trunks used in the 1940s Max Fleischer Superman cartoon serials — the basis for the suit Tyler Hoechlin wears on her own show.

Fleischer’s design was based on the original Superman comics by creators Jerry Siegel and Joe Schuster, who were themselves inspired by the look of early twentieth-century Circus strongmen. The look provided the blueprint for Golden Age comic book superheroes for most of the mid-century. Although most Batman fans are more familiar with his current body-armored look, he started out, just like Superman, wearing his underwear over his pants.

But did Gunn like the comment because he approves of a retro look for the DCU’s new superman? Or did he just like the initial suggestion of no trunks at all? Fans may have to wait until the teasers for Superman: Legacy, currently scheduled to be released on July 11, 2025, finally give us our first glimpse of the new Man of Steel. Or trust Gunn when he says he’s just New DCU movie goofin’.