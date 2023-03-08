James Gunn finally shares his verdict on ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’

Even though there’s every likelihood that the upcoming Shazam! Fury of the Gods may end up not having a lasting impact on the future of the DCU as a result of James Gunn and Peter Safran’s extensive rejig of the franchise, Gunn has still offered encouraging words about the upcoming sequel.

The recently appointed co-head of DC Studios told a fan on Twitter that he loved the film, specifically taking some time to tag and shout out stars Zachary Levi and Rachel Zegler, as well as the director of Shazam! and its upcoming sequel, David F. Sandberg.

While Gunn’s vote of confidence isn’t quite “the best superhero he’s ever seen” like the bold claim he made with The Flash, it would seem that at the very least Shazam! Fury of the Gods is worth your time in The Suicide Squad director’s eyes. Perhaps this will alleviate some concerns on fans’ minds as to whether it’s worth seeing, considering the DCU’s imminent soft reboot in the way of Gunn’s Gods and Monsters arc.

While Shazam’s collision with his comic book nemesis Black Adam is unlikely to come to fruition any time soon, Zachary Levi recently addressed some rumors that Dwayne Johnson didn’t want to cross over with the Shazam! cast in the first place.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods stars Zachary Levi, Helen Mirren, Grace Caroline Currey, Lucy Liu, and Rachel Zegler among others. It lands in theaters on March 17.