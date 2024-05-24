Lauren Boebert
Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Lauren ‘badgering gay people is my passion’ Boebert breathes fire over McDonald’s $5 value meal. What’s her job, again?

Ba, da, ba, ba, banish this woman from Congress.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|
Published: May 24, 2024 12:40 pm

The most worthless member of Congress is back on her BS, just one day after exposing herself as an unabashed homophobe. The favorite pastime of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) seems to be ignoring the very real work to be done in favor of spewing nonstop rubbish, but she’ll happily make time for some bigotry when the mood suits.

Recommended Videos

She did so in mid-May, when she attempted to blast former presidential candidate and current U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for “chest-feeding.” The half-baked lash-out seemingly missed the fact that it was based on a fake image, and also that chest-feeding, a real practice, is intended to help parents bond with, and feed, their babies. Apparently Boebert is against that, too, these days.

Bobo, babes, you’ve got to get your talking points straight. We all realize those two brain cells are stretched to their absolute limit, but the contradictions are mounting up. You’ve been shoving aside women’s rights in favor of fetal or infant rights for years, but now you don’t want those same infants fed? Make it make sense.

Since Boebert’s despicably outdated homophobia didn’t get her anywhere, and failed to distract her detractors from the very real lie she was working to reshape, she’s once again shifted tactics. This time she’s taking aim at McDonald’s, another odd target given its top position on her cheeto-skinned leader’s list of daily dietary requirements.

Apparently it is McDonald’s prices — not the housing crisis, the chokehold of student debt, or crashing job market — that serves as the best indicator of the growing recession. Boebert was quick to pinpoint the fast food stop as evidence of President Biden’s failings, even though a much more obvious culprit is clearly behind the price change.

See, Boebert takes issue with the fact that McDonald’s is testing out a new value meal, which will run consumers $5 and includes a McChicken or McDouble, four piece chicken nuggets, fries, and a drink. She thinks all that shouldn’t surpass $1 on the menu, but the culprit behind the price change is far more likely Trump than Biden.

Its well-established fact that McDonald’s is among Donald Trump’s top picks for his daily calorie binge. He frequently visits various locations to get his meaty fix, but with his hush money trial in the works, he has far less time to spend big chunks of cash on truly criminal amounts of fast food.

The lack of ol’ Don’s injection of cash into the fast food giant’s coffers is clearly being felt by the higher ups at Mikey D’s, and they’re responding in the only way they know how — by raising prices for the next month, or — you know — right up until Trump is back on the campaign trail, and happily keeping McDonald’s afloat all on his lonesome.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘I thought I was sure of myself until the moment I saw you’: This TikTok love triangle is half-‘Bridgerton’ half-‘You’ and we’re all obsessed
Ayame, Yuval, and Oliver Mills
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘I thought I was sure of myself until the moment I saw you’: This TikTok love triangle is half-‘Bridgerton’ half-‘You’ and we’re all obsessed
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Parents can be the worst’: Man climbs through woman’s window to attack her, and it turns out to be her dad
TikTok video girl and her father, window
Category: Social Media
Social Media
FYI
FYI
News
News
‘Parents can be the worst’: Man climbs through woman’s window to attack her, and it turns out to be her dad
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘That’s so sad, actually’: Zoo goers witness the bear version of ‘West Side Story’ as bear gang war ends in tragedy
Screenshots via caniste.r
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘That’s so sad, actually’: Zoo goers witness the bear version of ‘West Side Story’ as bear gang war ends in tragedy
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Such a dumb arrogant elitist’: Marjorie Taylor Greene gets nostalgic for Trump’s glory days, when millions were dying from Covid
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) leaves after talking to members of the press while exiting the U.S. Capitol after introducing a motion to vacate on the floor of the House of Representatives seeking to remove Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) from his leadership position M22ay 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. The House voted 359 to 43 to table the motion to vacate.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘Such a dumb arrogant elitist’: Marjorie Taylor Greene gets nostalgic for Trump’s glory days, when millions were dying from Covid
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’ fans praise Penelope Featherington for no longer looking like a Froot Loops mascot
TikTok video shows Penelope Featherington's style evolution
Category: News
News
TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’ fans praise Penelope Featherington for no longer looking like a Froot Loops mascot
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘I thought I was sure of myself until the moment I saw you’: This TikTok love triangle is half-‘Bridgerton’ half-‘You’ and we’re all obsessed
Ayame, Yuval, and Oliver Mills
Category: News
News
Social Media
Social Media
‘I thought I was sure of myself until the moment I saw you’: This TikTok love triangle is half-‘Bridgerton’ half-‘You’ and we’re all obsessed
Jordan Collins Jordan Collins May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Parents can be the worst’: Man climbs through woman’s window to attack her, and it turns out to be her dad
TikTok video girl and her father, window
Category: Social Media
Social Media
FYI
FYI
News
News
‘Parents can be the worst’: Man climbs through woman’s window to attack her, and it turns out to be her dad
Margarida Bastos Margarida Bastos May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘That’s so sad, actually’: Zoo goers witness the bear version of ‘West Side Story’ as bear gang war ends in tragedy
Screenshots via caniste.r
Category: Social Media
Social Media
News
News
‘That’s so sad, actually’: Zoo goers witness the bear version of ‘West Side Story’ as bear gang war ends in tragedy
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Such a dumb arrogant elitist’: Marjorie Taylor Greene gets nostalgic for Trump’s glory days, when millions were dying from Covid
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) leaves after talking to members of the press while exiting the U.S. Capitol after introducing a motion to vacate on the floor of the House of Representatives seeking to remove Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) from his leadership position M22ay 8, 2024 in Washington, DC. The House voted 359 to 43 to table the motion to vacate.
Category: Politics
Politics
News
News
‘Such a dumb arrogant elitist’: Marjorie Taylor Greene gets nostalgic for Trump’s glory days, when millions were dying from Covid
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 24, 2024
Read Article ‘Bridgerton’ fans praise Penelope Featherington for no longer looking like a Froot Loops mascot
TikTok video shows Penelope Featherington's style evolution
Category: News
News
TV
TV
‘Bridgerton’ fans praise Penelope Featherington for no longer looking like a Froot Loops mascot
Cailyn Cox Cailyn Cox May 24, 2024
Author
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.