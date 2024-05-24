Lauren ‘badgering gay people is my passion’ Boebert breathes fire over McDonald’s $5 value meal. What’s her job, again?

The most worthless member of Congress is back on her BS, just one day after exposing herself as an unabashed homophobe. The favorite pastime of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) seems to be ignoring the very real work to be done in favor of spewing nonstop rubbish, but she’ll happily make time for some bigotry when the mood suits.

Recommended Videos

She did so in mid-May, when she attempted to blast former presidential candidate and current U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg for “chest-feeding.” The half-baked lash-out seemingly missed the fact that it was based on a fake image, and also that chest-feeding, a real practice, is intended to help parents bond with, and feed, their babies. Apparently Boebert is against that, too, these days.

Bobo, babes, you’ve got to get your talking points straight. We all realize those two brain cells are stretched to their absolute limit, but the contradictions are mounting up. You’ve been shoving aside women’s rights in favor of fetal or infant rights for years, but now you don’t want those same infants fed? Make it make sense.

Since Boebert’s despicably outdated homophobia didn’t get her anywhere, and failed to distract her detractors from the very real lie she was working to reshape, she’s once again shifted tactics. This time she’s taking aim at McDonald’s, another odd target given its top position on her cheeto-skinned leader’s list of daily dietary requirements.

We went from a dollar menu to a $5.00 “Value” meal.



Are they really still trying to tell us the economy is doing just fine? https://t.co/nRPBBvAaCT — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) May 23, 2024

Apparently it is McDonald’s prices — not the housing crisis, the chokehold of student debt, or crashing job market — that serves as the best indicator of the growing recession. Boebert was quick to pinpoint the fast food stop as evidence of President Biden’s failings, even though a much more obvious culprit is clearly behind the price change.

See, Boebert takes issue with the fact that McDonald’s is testing out a new value meal, which will run consumers $5 and includes a McChicken or McDouble, four piece chicken nuggets, fries, and a drink. She thinks all that shouldn’t surpass $1 on the menu, but the culprit behind the price change is far more likely Trump than Biden.

Its well-established fact that McDonald’s is among Donald Trump’s top picks for his daily calorie binge. He frequently visits various locations to get his meaty fix, but with his hush money trial in the works, he has far less time to spend big chunks of cash on truly criminal amounts of fast food.

The lack of ol’ Don’s injection of cash into the fast food giant’s coffers is clearly being felt by the higher ups at Mikey D’s, and they’re responding in the only way they know how — by raising prices for the next month, or — you know — right up until Trump is back on the campaign trail, and happily keeping McDonald’s afloat all on his lonesome.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more