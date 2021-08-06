James Gunn Teases Guardians Of The Galaxy Spinoff Show For Ravagers

Looking at the sheer volume of episodic projects in the works for Disney Plus, any standalone franchise that exists within the Marvel Cinematic Universe could be mined for any number of streaming exclusives, and you’d have to think James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy would be somewhere near the top of the list given the sprawling cosmic adventures Star-Lord and the gang have found themselves on so far.

Of course, there’s already two spinoffs in development with the Holiday Special coming next year and animated series I Am Groot also in the works, but that could be just the tip of iceberg. Dave Bautista admitted he’d have precisely zero interest in heading a Drax the Destroyer show, but Gunn has teased that some supporting players might end up going on their own adventures.

We’ve heard several times in the past that Sylvester Stallone’s Stakar Ogord could end up migrating to Disney Plus along with the rest of his team that were introduced in Vol. 2’s credits, which included Michael Rosenbaum’s Martinex, Ving Rhames’ Charlie-27, Miley Cyrus’ Mainframe and Michelle Yeoh’s Aleta Ogord, although the latter might be a little confusing given that the actress has since gone on to play a major role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

In a new interview, Gunn admitted that he’s always kept the idea of a Ravagers spinoff close to the forefront of his thinking, and he already pitched it to Kevin Feige a long time ago.

“I always thought The Ravagers would be a great show Whether that was with Sly Stallone’s Ravagers or even more in-depth with just the pirates and what they were doing. I told Kevin Feige that when he first visited set when we were on the Ravagers ship for Guardians 1. I said, “We should make a Ravagers show’. He said, “If this movie’s a hit you can do whatever you want’. Still no Ravagers show, so I don’t know what happened.”

Vol. 3 is likely to mark the end of the line for Gunn and the current Guardians of the Galaxy lineup, but a Disney Plus series focusing on either Stallone’s Ravagers or a brand new crew has endless potential.