Netflix's Ozark Series Finale Might Have a Happy Ending.

The danger has been ramping up for the Byrde family in Ozark, but Jason Bateman says that a happy ending isn’t out of the question.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the actor opened up about the character’s possible fate.

With the final season, the whole thing was like, ‘Well, how are we gonna end it?’ Should the Byrde family pay a bill, you know? Like, should they get away with it? Should they not? And so he said, ‘I want it to be a happy ending, but there’s got to be a little of a, Well, is it happy for them?’ Hopefully the audience will think, ‘Ah, they’ve kind of threaded the needle between a happy ending — but they’re limping.

When viewers last saw the Byrde family in Ozark, things weren’t looking too good for them. Marty (Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) were in a rough spot when their plan with drug boss Omar (Felix Solis) goes awry. Local authorities arrest Omar and with him detained the FBI can’t use him as an informant. This puts Omar’s nephew Javier (Alfonso Herrera) in charge and the Byrdes have to deal with him now.

The kids aren’t faring much better either. Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) is at war with his family because he discovers his mother killed their uncle, while Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) has become more loyal to the family and the criminal lives they lead, even deciding not to go to college to help their enterprise instead.

The flash-forward at the beginning of season 4 doesn’t bode well for the Byrdes either. It showed the family in a minivan driving down the road and the overall mood is positive as they discuss future plans. Marty mentions the FBI, but it seems like they’re moving forward with their lives until a truck comes at them and Marty swerves to avoid it, causing the car to crash.

This could be what Bateman meant when he said, “limping.” Oftentimes in shows where people turn to a life of crime, there are consequences for their actions. Breaking Bad didn’t end so great for Walter White, and Killing Eve fans are still upset about the ending of that series, but maybe Ozark will be a little different.

We’ll find out when Ozark season 4 part 2 premieres on Netflix April 29.