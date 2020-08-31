Jason Momoa Joins Henry Cavill In Awesome Witcher Fan Art

The second season of The Witcher is still well over a year away from arriving on our screens, with shooting only having recently resumed following a lengthy delay as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. Still, that hasn’t stopped Netflix from making it clear that Geralt of Rivia’s tale will only be one part of an expanded universe.

Prequel series Blood Origin will tell the story of the very first Witcher, and is expected to arrive at some point in 2022, and if it proves to be a success, then we could be visiting the realm on an annual basis should the streaming service decide to alternate between The Witcher and the spinoff to ensure fans have a steady stream of mature fantasy content.

We’re still waiting on confirmation of the full cast list for The Witcher‘s second run of episodes and plenty of new additions are expected to be announced, but there’s already chatter making the rounds about potential new faces for season 3, with Dave Bautista reportedly in talks. Another name with plenty of experience in effects-heavy fantasy that’s been linked to Blood Origin is Jason Momoa, and some new fan art from SPDRMNKYXXIII imagines the Aquaman star showing up alongside Henry Cavill’s Geralt.

Having already appeared in Stargate Atlantis, Game of Thrones and Apple TV+ series See, not to mention his recurring role in the DCEU and a supporting turn in the upcoming Dune remake, Momoa is no stranger to battling monsters and mythical creatures against a green screen. And if Netflix can convince him to sign on, then the 41 year-old would make a stellar addition to the rapidly-growing world of The Witcher.