Jason Momoa Reportedly Eyed For Role In The Witcher Prequel Series

Netflix’s smash hit The Witcher may have only just resumed shooting after spending months on hold as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, but the streaming service wasted no time at all in making their intentions clear to expand the universe by announcing prequel series Blood Origin while the main saga was still on hiatus.

Somewhat surprisingly given the show’s massive popularity that saw it quickly become the biggest TV series on the planet and one of Netflix’s most popular originals, not everyone was instantly sold on the idea. Blood Origin will only run for six episodes, presumably to see if there’s the same appetite for exploring the universe without the presence of Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia, with the narrative set to take place over a thousand years in the past to tell the origin story of the very first Witcher.

The spinoff isn’t expected to debut until the end of next year at the very earliest, and more than likely it won’t be seen until 2022 once the second season of The Witcher has come and gone, but we’re now hearing from our sources – the same ones that told us Blood Origin was in the works long before it was confirmed – that Netflix are already eying Jason Momoa for a key role.

While we don’t know at this point who exactly they want the Aquaman star for, Momoa is hardly a stranger to the fantasy genre having spent four years as part of Stargate Atlantis‘ ensemble and famously playing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones. The 41 year-old isn’t averse to the odd shirtless scene, either, and if they tie him down to a deal, then fans would no doubt find him a more than adequate replacement for Henry Cavill’s smoldering Geralt.